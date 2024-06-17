Should Arsenal Women move Williamson to midfield and go all out for a top defender?

If Arsenal Women can bring in another top defender and trust Katie Reid with game time, do you think there will be no need to recruit another elite midfielder to fill the vacuum left by Victoria Pelova’s absence?

Arsenal recalled Katie Reid back from loan in February, following an excellent loan spell at Championship club Watford, because injuries required Eidevall to seek out more defensive options.

The club recently announced that Pelova would be out for an extended period of time owing to an ACL injury she sustained while on international duty. For her crucial role in Eidevall’s project, she made 21 of 22 league appearances last season, indicating just how pivotal she is to Arsenal’s first team.

I do think Arsenal should remain committed to their goal of strengthening their defense, particularly given Amanda Ilestedt’s extended absence (due to pregnancy) and Laia Codina’s injury history, Arsenal knew they needed to sign a top defender this summer.

Last season, there was one point when Katie McCabe played central defense, exposing Arsenal’s defensive depth – could Katie be in the mix as an option in defence? Leah Williamson is capable of playing well in midfield and that may be a viable alternative if another quality defender arrives?

Williamson in midfield has the potential to significantly improve the Arsenal team – the Lionesses captain has played in midfield to her country of course. Her incredible passing range, superb ball development, ability to find runners in behind, and defensive steadiness, would make her the ideal wild card in Arsenal’s midfield.

What do you think? Is Leah Williamson in midfield something we should look forward to?

Katie P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….