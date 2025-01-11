Should Arsenal Women still pursue Barcelona’s Keira Walsh, to secure their midfield?

After a few months of rehabilitation for an ACL injury she picked up last summer with her Netherlands national team, Victoria Pelova is finally back in full training with the Arsenal Women squad. Pelova looks near to returning to the pitch proper.

With Pelova back, let’s take a look at Arsenal women’s midfield.

Is our Gunner women’s engine room their strongest position on paper?

Maddy Earl, who just signed her first professional contract, joins Lia Walti, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Mariona Caldentey, Frida Maanum, Kim Little, Victoria Pelova, Laila Habert, Rosa Kafaji, and Katherine Kuhl as midfield options.

This Arsenal women’s engine room is packed and immensely blessed for the present, near future, and beyond. If the Arsenal technical bench can find the right balance of game time for these players, our Gunners will be unstoppable.

That said, I wonder if we still need to pursue Keira Walsh. We were so keen on her services last summer, but our offer to Barcelona Femeni was rejected.

Walsh hasn’t signed a new deal with the European heavyweights, and if we want her, we could get her on a free transfer in the summer. Or Barcelona may wish to let her go for a fee in this winter transfer window.

With Katherine Kuhl likely to leave due to limited game time, and Everton emerging as a potential destination, she could make way for Walsh to join.

With Kim Little at 34 and Lia Walti at 31 in the final stages of their careers, it would be crucial to manage their transitions out of the team while promoting the likes of Victoria Pelova, Rosa Kafaji, and Kyra Cooney-Cross to more prominent roles.

Arsenal Women have always had a great squad—many of us believed that. We just felt Jonas Eidevall didn’t fully maximize the squad’s potential.

It’s great that Renee Slegers has shown us how competitive this team can be. She’s really gotten the best out of the girls, and long may it continue.

What do you think Gooners? Should Arsenal continue to pursue Walsh?

Michelle M

