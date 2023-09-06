Should Arsenal Women’s Eidevall adopt the inverted fullback system?

Arsenal’s women’s team needs to evolve, and Jonas Eidevall has everything to do that. Injuries last season made the Arsenal women’s boss a bit imaginative tactically. As injuries sidelined his key players game after game, he found himself tweaking and switching his tactics to accommodate the players at his disposal. The Swede didn’t have his preferred starting lineup for most of last season. But he now can, with all the quality players at his disposal (after a successful summer transfer window and those returning from injuries), unleash a strong starting lineup in games.

Eidevall’s project is no doubt going to progress and match the pace of development of world football tactics. Who knows, we could also see the Gunner women adopt the inverted fullback role like their male counterparts.

If they go into the inverted fullback role, Katie McCabe’s versatility and technical skills give her the ability to play as an inverted fullback. With this system, Kim Little & Lia Wälti at central midfield will have less pressure, which will also free the likes of Frida Maanum, Victoria Pelova, or the other midfielders to focus on attacking. It’s a system that can be used in tight games where it is predicted to be hard for the Gunners to score.