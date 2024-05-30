Should Arsenal Women’s Eidevall find a way to utilise Russo and Blackstenius together next season?

Now that Stina Blackstenius has signed a new contract with Arsenal Women, it looks like our centre forward options are concrete for the next season at least, and after both Alessia Russo and Blackstenius had such a great season in the red and white, it makes me wonder if head coach Jonas Eidevall will decide to play them more together next season.

Picking your starting striker can’t ever be easy, especially when you’re Jonas Eidevall and you’re spoiled for choice, with two top class strikers in the squad, who always put 100% of their heart and effort on the pitch, and always manage to produce goals and chances whenever they’re on the pitch.

I’ve said previously that I think Eidevall needs to find a way to integrate them both into the starting XI because when we have them both available and ready to play. They give us an extra level of firepower when going forward, especially against the bigger teams where we need to be a bit more aggressive and find a few more goals than we have in the previous seasons.

We signed Russo from Manchester United Women because of her form for them and the Lionesses, she played well for both United and England so many times and is hands down one of the best strikers in the Women’s Super League – her records speak for themselves. And considering her wages, she would be very hard to drop after investing so much into the vision of a team with her leading the line.

But Blackstenius is also an unbelievably good player and has been the difference maker for Arsenal Women, time and time again. She never complains and always puts 100% effort into everything she does, and she seems to have the ability to make the team click in the forward line.

I do understand that tactically Eidevall has stuck to the same system for most of the season, and it’s rare that he will look to venture out of the 4-3-2-1 formation. I understand that, it’s how he likes to play and it’s ultimately his vision when it comes to tactics, but for me, having Russo in the higher midfield/false 9 position, would make us a lot more dangerous when attacking opposition teams.

Obviously, we must also take into consideration that we may bring some new player’s in, in the summer, but with Blackstenius signing a new contract and Russo only just starting her journey at the club, the striker position’s look cemented and why not try and play them both, at least in pre-season, and then we can see if it might work in the regular season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

