Should Arsenal Women’s Eidevall put Leah Williamson OBE back where she belongs? by Michelle

Arsenal Women defender and Captain of the Lionesses’ Leah Williamson OBE is beyond reproach some might say.. She is at the top of her game for Club and Country as a defender.. She is a dynamic and extremely personable figure-head for women’s football. She is an extremely versatile player on the ball whether playing in midfield or defence and England Manager Sarina Wiegman CBE herself has played Leah in both rolls within the England camp, to great effect..

After being forced to miss the international friendlies in November due to injury Williamson has returned to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for this month’s Arnold Clark Cup for games against Italy, Belgium and South Korea at the tournament alongside Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy and former Arsenal player Jordan Nobbs (who was called up this week after Fran Kirby suffered an injury).

It’s hardly surprising then that boss Jonas Eidevall has pulled Leah Williamson forward to the midfield for Arsenal in recent times, rather than leave her in her usual defence position. With the loss of Mead & Miedema to ACL injuries before Christmas AND the loss of experienced midfield players Arsenal legend Jordan Nobbs and Japanese international Mana Iwabuchi in the transfer window – being replaced with new, young, recruits in 23 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova and 19 year old Danish international Kathrine Kuhl – there is now a lot of inexperience in midfield for Captain Kim Little to manage on her own. And Lia Walti not being fully match-fit is adding to Arsenal’s woes.

Where do you think Leah fits best for our Gunners? Centre-back or midfield?

Michelle Maxwell

