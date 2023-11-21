Should Arsenal work our a swap deal with Juventus using Vlahovic and Partey?

According to various reports, Arsenal are looking to sign a striker in the winter transfer window to improve their attack, and there have been reports that Thomas Partey could be sold in the winter. Juventus, who have held talks with him, look likely to sign him to replace Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

With that in mind, why don’t Arsenal consider signing Dusan Vlahovic, whom Mikel Arteta undoubtedly admires, and offer Thomas Partey as part of the deal?

Arsenal has been interested in Vlahovic for several years. On a straight deal, he may be worth more than £50 million. However, if Partey is included in the deal, the fee may be significantly reduced.

Arsenal’s midfield appears to have moved on from Partey with the addition of Rice. Though injuries have kept him out of the lineup, even when he was fit early in the season, he wasn’t used in his usual midfield position.

Partey may become irrelevant if Arsenal go ahead with signing another central midfielder in the winter as expected, which would be unfair to both him and Arsenal. If Juventus can give him plenty of playing time, he should join them, and with their financial crisis, they could benefit from a player plus some cash offer from Arsenal.

Vlahovic is a natural striker but he hasn’t had much success since joining Juventus, which may have been the incorrect decision for him given that he passed up Arsenal to join them. However, he can fix his transfer mistake this January by agreeing to join Arsenal. Who knows, he could be able to reclaim his Fiorentina form, where he scored 17 goals in 21 games (in the first half of the 2021–22 season) before joining Juve.

Would that be a sensible move by Arteta?

Sam P

