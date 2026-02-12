Should Arsenal worry about the new manager bounce?

As Paul Merson often suggests, top-level football can hinge on timing. That observation feels particularly relevant in the current circumstances surrounding Tottenham.

Thomas Frank appeared to require a positive result each week to persuade his employers to keep him in charge. Such a situation was never likely to prove sustainable over the long term. Pressure had been mounting, and from the outset, his methods were subject to scrutiny. Some critics interpreted his tactical approach as evidence that he had not adapted to operating at a higher level than Brentford, despite the fact that the Bees are on course to finish above Spurs for a second consecutive season.

Timing and the North London Derby

Spurs do not play again for 12 days, effectively providing a two-week window to appoint a successor. In a sport where discussions frequently take place behind closed doors, it is reasonable to assume that a shortlist is already in place. Their next fixture is the North London Derby, a match that rarely requires additional motivation.

While it is often said that form becomes irrelevant in a derby, opponents may prefer to face a side mired in uncertainty rather than one revitalised by change. A new appointment, particularly if it involves a respected former player, can transform the mood instantly. A club legend is more likely to be afforded patience and empathy, qualities that Frank arguably did not enjoy.

The Impact of a Fresh Start

Even an interim manager can generate momentum. Freed from long term considerations, a temporary coach may take bold decisions, restore previously overlooked players, adjust unpopular systems and deploy individuals in their natural positions. Recent examples elsewhere illustrate how swiftly such adjustments can influence results and belief.

Mikel Arteta would have anticipated a specific tactical approach and atmosphere for the forthcoming derby. A swift appointment could alter that preparation significantly. If Spurs act decisively, their new manager would have valuable time on the training ground to implement ideas before facing Arsenal.

Whether this development affects the title race remains to be seen, but the concept of a new manager bounce exists for a reason.

Dan Smith