Beware: Chelsea or Liverpool could hijack Odegaard deal this summer

Martin Odegaard has been a revelation since arriving at Arsenal from Real Madrid this summer. He needed no time at all to settle into life in London and his performances on the pitch have got better and better the more he has played.

Obviously Mikel Arteta and the other Arsenal players like Aubameyang are very keen for the Norwegian international (and now captain) to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer, but the big problem is that; the better he plays, the more he is worth!

Of course Real Madrid may decide that they would rather keep the 22 year-old, but with Zinedine Zidane not seeming to be keen to put Odegaard in the first team, they may decide to start an auction for him to help raise as much cash as possible to buy yet another Galactico like Erling Haaland or Killian Mbappe.

And therein lies the problem; if his value rises up to 50m or more by the summer then that could put him far out of Arteta’s reach, especially as he will then expect a wage to match other players of the same value.

According to a report in the Star, if Odegaard continues playing like he is, “the Gunners know they will have to fend off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool as well as Paris Saint-Germain.”

You would have to hope that the youngster would be very grateful to Arteta for giving him the chance to prove himself and he may decide to stay under his wing, but when you think of Chelsea, Liverpool’s and PSG’s buying power, and of course the much more likelihood of trophies and Champions League football, it would not be a big surprise if Odegaard put his own priorities ahead of Arsenal’s would it?