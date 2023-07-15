Should Arsenal’s Alessia Russo start as the Lionesses No. 9 at the Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

Sarina Weigman has a couple of decisions she needs to make to see the Lionesses add the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy to their trophy cabinet. One decision many will be keen to see is who leads her attack. Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament when the Lionesses won Euro 2022 last summer, was ruled out of the tournament due to the ACL injury she is recovering from. Alessia Russo, Rachel Daly, and Beth England coming from brilliant WSL runs, are the 3 players keen to take over the No 9 role.

Rachel Daly was initially a left-back, but once given a chance to play in attack, at 31, she used all her experience to establish herself as one of the finest English strikers; in 22 games last season, she managed 22 goals and won the 2022-23 WSL Golden Boot.

On the other hand, Alessia Russo is developing into one of the finest strikers the women’s game has seen to top up her brilliant run in the Euros last summer, where she managed four goals in 6 games; the ex-Man United star went on to score ten goals in 20 games. The Gunners were ready to break the WSL transfer record in January even though they would have got her for free in the summer because, like many, they saw her as one of the deadliest strikers to emerge. Wiegman may be tempted to use the now Arsenal forward as her lead striker.

But before Wiegman settles on Russo or Daly, Beth England, who’s been on the rise since moving to Spurs at the beginning of the year, is also an option. After leaving Chelsea in January to join Spurs, the 29-year-old found her form in front of goal, scoring 12 goals in 12 games. Wiegman may be tempted to use her. All three showed last season that they can be trusted in front of goal.

In the previous three games, the Lionesses have only scored once, which was in the Finalissima Final against Brazil, on penalties; whoever gets the nod to be England’s central striker will have to use her chance well.

Who do you think should start as the Lionesses No. 9?

“I think she [Wiegman] will probably go with Rachel Daly in terms of the pace, the runs she can make and the energy she can give,” said former England & Arsenal forward Rachel Yankey to i about the debate.

“And you know Russo can come off the bench because she’s done it in the Euros and produced fantastic moments.”

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….