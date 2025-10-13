Should Arsenal’s Lewis-Skelly go on loan to save his World Cup dream?

Should Myles Lewis-Skelly agitate for a move away from Arsenal to keep his World Cup hopes alive?
It is a question the young Gunner may well be asking himself, given the tricky situation he currently finds himself in.
In 2024-25, Lewis-Skelly was arguably England’s most in-form left-back. The Hale End graduate’s high footballing intelligence, composure under pressure, and physical attributes, honed through his midfield background, breathed life into the inverted full-back role.
Senior Call-Up
Just months into his breakout season at Arsenal, Lewis-Skelly earned his first senior England call-up last March. He did not take long to settle. Since making his debut, he has already racked up five appearances for the Three Lions, an impressive feat for a 19-year-old who only broke into the national setup last spring.
Having played a key role for Arsenal and impressed with England, Lewis-Skelly was slowly establishing himself as Thomas Tuchel’s default left-back. But while he was growing into the role, he is now losing his place in the Arsenal line-up to Riccardo Calafiori, putting his national team prospects at risk.
With the Italian thriving at left-back and making the position his own, Lewis-Skelly is slipping into squad-player territory.
World Cup Hopes in Jeopardy
England’s talent pool is deep. Out of nowhere, Tottenham’s Djed Spence is enjoying a breakout season, playing regularly and impressing. He has emerged as a reliable left-back option for Tuchel, who rates him highly.
Spence is gunning for the role, and then there is the veteran Luke Shaw, who has shaken off his injury woes. If the United defender can stay fit, he will be a strong contender for the World Cup squad, which is a threat to Lewis-Skelly’s ambitions.
The message is clear: if Lewis-Skelly wants to keep his World Cup hopes alive, he needs to play more and earn his spot in the team. As talented as he is, warming the bench will only see him slide down the pecking order.
While it is too early to make firm predictions, a temporary exit from Arsenal in January could be a sensible move, one his entourage may already be considering.
Tuchel’s Warning
Tuchel has already issued a subtle warning about Lewis-Skelly’s lack of game time.
“It maybe becomes a problem for him, yes. To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough over the course of a year.
“He was a very good player in camp, a very good team-mate in camp. But to just be a good team-mate can maybe not be enough to stay the whole year with us.”
Tricky Situation
With Calafiori emerging as a key figure in Arsenal’s tactical setup, the challenge for Lewis-Skelly is clear: if he stays, he must prove he is worthy of a key role. He needs to play more. His World Cup hopes depend on that.
What do you think? Should Lewis-Skelly go out on loan in January?
Daniel O
Is Hincapie also in his way? He also plays left back as well as LCB. I like MLS but he still needs to develop, that said, we have so many games ahead of us he is bound to get minutes. I would say he should stay.
Calafiori and Hincapie currently play ahead of Lewis-Skelly
So, the boy had better look move to another club on loan if he wants to play in World Cup, unless Calafiori gets injured before the next transfer window opens
some loan clubs don’t give such player much chance. so maybe it is time to return him to mid
Arsenal could enforce a minimum-playing-time clause on the loan contract, since Lewis-Skelly is a young international English footballer
There are more competitors for him in midfield, such as Odegaard, Eze, Nwaneri, Rice, Merino, Zubimendi and Norgaard
Well, at a time like this last season, MLS was behind Calafiori,Zinchenko,Tierney and possibly Timber. We all know how that went. So many things can change.
Imagine a scenario where we lose Gabriel like it happened last season. Hincapie then starts in his place. All of a sudden we’re left with one LB,Calafiori, whose availability is not guaranteed given his injury record. I don’t think the club would sanction that move.
Besides, there’s no guarantee he’d be a starter at his new club. At least at Arsenal, he’s guaranteed to play in FA & Carabao Cups.
How many players have returned from a loan spell after playing for Arsenal and actually come back better, with significant game time under their belt and more valuable??
MA said he was happy to have a full squad that he can utilize fully, seems he needs to start doing that now especially with our current LB being so injury prone. He should be rotated in games we are winning or against easier opposition.
I agree. Apart from Saliba, I can’t think of anybody else recently. It seems a way of getting an underperforming player off the books for a while rather than expecting meaningful development
Tuchel is pushing players to put the national team first …. he made it clear last season when appointed that players will be selected and used, regardless of if they are a key player at club level .
His comments about saka – stating he was only selected because madueke was injured and even after playing well against Wales he still had some negative comments.
This is what tuchel does… eventually he self implodes .
Myles is in his second season of football , arteta is handling him very well , he is taking the pressure off him , letting him enjoy his football when he does start and ultimately preventing him from potential burn out , wear and tear.
If England do progress far into the tournament- myles will have a short summer break and we have seen how last season that caught up with saka. People will say its up to arteta to manage that….but after the euros , saka had a few weeks off and then the season started, he was selected by carsely- who knew full well most of them players had minimum time off. Even using him in a top heavy attacking line up against lower quality. In one of the games he was injured and then during the game heavy festive season finally suffered a long term injury .
Myles doesn’t need to go out on loan, with the amount of injuries we are suffering and so many games to be played, he is fine at arsenal
At this point last season,Myles had only made four appearances for the Arsenal, starting only once. He wasn’t a regular until almost mid-season,which shows just how quickly things can change in football.
Besides, Myles has only recently turned 19. Many footballers his age will k1ll just to sit on the bench of a title contender. Most of his age mates,including Nwaneri,are still representing the youth teams,having never played for the senior teams.
I don’t think missing out on the World Cup would be the end of the world at his age. Realistically, he can still participate in three more world cups after the 2026 one if he fulfills his potential. He’ll only be 31 when the 2038 World Cup starts!!! For context, Harry Kane is 32 already. Even the 2042 WC wouldn’t be too far-fetched for him (35 years).Lots of successful years hopefully still ahead of him.
Who cares about the WC? It is no longer the pinnacle of football, IMHO.
We need him for our long and testing season. I prefer him over Califiori anyway.
In recent memory, I can only remember Saliba arriving from a loan and getting into the first 11, and we will never know if he would not have been able to that if he had arrived a season earlier.
No way send out on loan, we need as many players as possible this season with so many players already injured and I know this won’t go down too well but I couldn’t give a monkeys toss about the world cup at the moment as it’s the Premier league and champions league that I want.
The greif some of us said when we pointed out he hadn’t been good enough to be our first choice left back
I was told he was like Ashley Cole
I remember you getting lots of stick for that comment.
Anyway, I just think there’s no cause for alarm. Competition is what we all wanted. And given his recent new contract (it’s said he’s one of the best paid teenagers in the world), he should be judged same as other footballers – based on merit only. If Calafiori keeps performing better, then Lewis Skelly should sit on the bench
This comment is agitating for MLS to complain. There are numerous cup competitions the player will participate in. Why should Tomas Tuchel set up the Arsenal team for Arteta, or decide when to play MLS?
Suggesting the player go on loan is just as senseless as asking Guardiola to put the Brazillian Striker on transfer because Halaand is his 1st choice in the league. Its preposterous.