Should Arsenal’s Lewis-Skelly go on loan to save his World Cup dream?

Should Myles Lewis-Skelly agitate for a move away from Arsenal to keep his World Cup hopes alive?

It is a question the young Gunner may well be asking himself, given the tricky situation he currently finds himself in.

In 2024-25, Lewis-Skelly was arguably England’s most in-form left-back. The Hale End graduate’s high footballing intelligence, composure under pressure, and physical attributes, honed through his midfield background, breathed life into the inverted full-back role.

Senior Call-Up

Just months into his breakout season at Arsenal, Lewis-Skelly earned his first senior England call-up last March. He did not take long to settle. Since making his debut, he has already racked up five appearances for the Three Lions, an impressive feat for a 19-year-old who only broke into the national setup last spring.

Having played a key role for Arsenal and impressed with England, Lewis-Skelly was slowly establishing himself as Thomas Tuchel’s default left-back. But while he was growing into the role, he is now losing his place in the Arsenal line-up to Riccardo Calafiori, putting his national team prospects at risk.

With the Italian thriving at left-back and making the position his own, Lewis-Skelly is slipping into squad-player territory.

World Cup Hopes in Jeopardy

England’s talent pool is deep. Out of nowhere, Tottenham’s Djed Spence is enjoying a breakout season, playing regularly and impressing. He has emerged as a reliable left-back option for Tuchel, who rates him highly.

Spence is gunning for the role, and then there is the veteran Luke Shaw, who has shaken off his injury woes. If the United defender can stay fit, he will be a strong contender for the World Cup squad, which is a threat to Lewis-Skelly’s ambitions.

The message is clear: if Lewis-Skelly wants to keep his World Cup hopes alive, he needs to play more and earn his spot in the team. As talented as he is, warming the bench will only see him slide down the pecking order.

While it is too early to make firm predictions, a temporary exit from Arsenal in January could be a sensible move, one his entourage may already be considering.

Tuchel’s Warning

Tuchel has already issued a subtle warning about Lewis-Skelly’s lack of game time.

“It maybe becomes a problem for him, yes. To just be a good citizen in camp will not be enough over the course of a year.

“He was a very good player in camp, a very good team-mate in camp. But to just be a good team-mate can maybe not be enough to stay the whole year with us.”

Tricky Situation

With Calafiori emerging as a key figure in Arsenal’s tactical setup, the challenge for Lewis-Skelly is clear: if he stays, he must prove he is worthy of a key role. He needs to play more. His World Cup hopes depend on that.

What do you think? Should Lewis-Skelly go out on loan in January?

