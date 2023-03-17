Should Arsenal’s Smith-Rowe go out on loan to get more game time?

Emile Smith Rowe, as per Bacary Sagna, must simply quit Arsenal. There is no other option, he thinks. As things stand, Sagna doesn’t see the Arsenal No. 10 reestablishing himself at the club and advises him to look for a loan departure and regain his form. “He’s been injured at times this season, but even when he’s fit, I don’t believe he would be part of Arsenal’s starting XI,” the ex-Arsenal man said on Games Cabin.

“However, he’s a good player, and a loan move may be the most beneficial thing for him at the moment.

“It will give him some time to play, and he won’t have to leave the club for good, so a loan move would be a wise option for him.”

Prior to this season, Smith-Rowe had slowly established himself as Arteta’s dependable. All at the Emirates had such faith in what he could do that they didn’t hesitate to give him the Arsenal No. 10 jersey. In the 2021–22 season, he was nothing short of incredible, managing 10 goals.

Many were expecting him to improve his stats this season, but an injury against Manchester United back in September that saw him out for three months disrupted his season. Due to the rise of his alternatives during his absence and the addition of Trossard, he is currently having trouble reestablishing himself in Arteta’s team.

Few people are certain of Smith Rowe’s preferred position at this time: the left wing (like the 2021–22 season) or the attacking midfield position, where he made his debut while donning the colours of Arsenal?

Anyway, if you were Smith-Rowe, what would you do? Stay or leave?

Daniel O

