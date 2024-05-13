Should Arsenal’s unsung hero Leo Trossard now be a permanent starter?

Gooners are really impressed with how Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have elevated the standards at Arsenal with their £105 million and £65 million transfers, respectively.

Even so, if it weren’t for Leandro Trossard, the Gunners wouldn’t have had such a fantastic season.

In the Community Shield, the Belgian forward managed to score the equaliser against Manchester City, which ultimately helped Arsenal secure the victory and kick off the season with a well-deserved trophy.

In September of last year, Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park, and it was he who found the back of the net, securing three points for Arsenal against the Merseyside club.

In October, when Chelsea came close to beating Arsenal with a score of 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, it was he who helped Arsenal secure a point by scoring an equaliser in the 84th minute. This allowed Arsenal to salvage a 2-2 draw.

In the 3-1 win over Burnley last November, he not only broke the deadlock but also provided an assist for Arsenal’s second goal, which William Saliba scored.

Back in February, when Arsenal took down Liverpool 3-1 and claimed the top spot on the table, he made his mark as one of the Gunners who found the back of the net. His goal in that match was Arsenal’s third of the match, sealing the victory for the team.

He also came through in the Champions League, scoring against Porto to help Arsenal make it to the UCL quarter-finals.

On Sunday, in a difficult match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, he stepped up and scored the only goal, helping Arsenal secure their second league win at Old Trafford since 2006. That win puts them in a great position for potential Premier League success, especially if Manchester City falters this week.

Since joining Arsenal, Trossard has consistently displayed bravery and efficiency. Although he may not receive as much recognition as he deserves, he consistently delivers on the pitch.

So, if they don’t sign anyone else, can Trossard over Gabriel Martinelli become Arsenal’s top pick for the left winger position next season? What do you think?

Sam P

