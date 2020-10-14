Should Arsene Wenger return to Arsenal one day?

So far apart but always in his heart!

There are many fans, myself included who thought that even though Arsene Wenger had left the club, he would still have a big part to play in their future, but that does not seem to be the case.

Talksport has managed to get an insight into Wenger’s talk to Sky Sports where he has repeatedly stated that once he left he wanted to distance himself from the club in order to give the staff and players a new lease of life where they could then begin to create a new meaning for the club rather than just associate Arsenal to him at all times.

It is a fair point of course, but I always thought once he left, he would take up an upstairs role in the boardroom somewhere, as Sir Alex Ferguson did when he left Manchester United. But despite him keeping his distance he has refused to rule out ever returning to the club that evolved under him and made him who he is as he did to the club, although he hasn’t put a time frame on the return, telling Sky Sports:

“I don’t know but I don’t rule it out. It’s not painful. I felt that it was better to take a complete distance with the club and let people get on with it. It’s still my club, it’s still my love. I still suffer when we don’t do well and I’m happy when we do well. When I speak about Arsenal it’s still we, we, we, we.”

So, despite giving the new coaching staff a chance to “get on with it” it is clear to see that his love for the club has never and will never die. From my point of view too it is a feeling in which I share, when it comes to Arsene Wenger, even though he is not our manager anymore, I have and will always love and respect him and I hope he does return sooner rather than later no matter what position he returns in. Gooners?

Shenel Osman