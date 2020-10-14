Should Arsene Wenger return to Arsenal one day?

So far apart but always in his heart!
There are many fans, myself included who thought that even though Arsene Wenger had left the club, he would still have a big part to play in their future, but that does not seem to be the case.
Talksport has managed to get an insight into Wenger’s talk to Sky Sports where he has repeatedly stated that once he left he wanted to distance himself from the club in order to give the staff and players a new lease of life where they could then begin to create a new meaning for the club rather than just associate Arsenal to him at all times.
It is a fair point of course, but I always thought once he left, he would take up an upstairs role in the boardroom somewhere, as Sir Alex Ferguson did when he left Manchester United. But despite him keeping his distance he has refused to rule out ever returning to the club that evolved under him and made him who he is as he did to the club, although he hasn’t put a time frame on the return, telling Sky Sports:
“I don’t know but I don’t rule it out. It’s not painful. I felt that it was better to take a complete distance with the club and let people get on with it. It’s still my club, it’s still my love. I still suffer when we don’t do well and I’m happy when we do well. When I speak about Arsenal it’s still we, we, we, we.”
So, despite giving the new coaching staff a chance to “get on with it” it is clear to see that his love for the club has never and will never die. From my point of view too it is a feeling in which I share, when it comes to Arsene Wenger, even though he is not our manager anymore, I have and will always love and respect him and I hope he does return sooner rather than later no matter what position he returns in. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Yes of course, just not as manager
I think he has given a very good reason of staying away. If you are talking about him coming back to work that depends on the yet unknown reasons for his departure.
What a question! To do what if I may ask ?
We are still clearing the mess left by this deluded man.He gave Ozil the ridiculous wages and let sanchez to go on free transfer.Infact why is the club investigating other people and leaving Wenger,Ozil himself said he had negotiations with Wenger on his contract.Who was Wenger before Arsenal,let Arteta also be he will be successful than Wenger.Forget that fluke unbeatable season if Wenger mastered it he would have respeated it.Ozil is nothing to those who matter at arsenal he will be paid but will never kick a ball in our colours
Well, managers don’t have any say in contract negotiations, they can tell those people in charge of that if they want to keep the player etc etc.
Wenger never gave Ozil the contract!
@Lord.
That is a bit harsh on Arsene.😊
I still have much admiration for him.
Ungrateful and disrespectful to our greatest manger and all he Did for our club show some respect
You have just emptied all I have in mind concerning Ozil. Thanks for doing that.
Though, I would expect Wenger to come back to the club he’d spent almost all his coaching career with but he should be given specifications concerning his role because even though he is our most sucessful manager in our history but he became more of a mediocre manager in his latter years with our club; he is still a valuable asset in the round leather game and a respected figure in the football family all over the world.
He will still play a big role in our success maybe off the pitch.
As a supporter (and the crowd would welcome him with more love than even Henry got), but not in any other capacity.
Possibly also as a pundit or commentator.
No, never. Would be a distraction and frankly, bloody nuisance. Media would look for opportunities to create division. Managers inhibited. Plus some of his utterances have been somewhat senile
As someone who adored AW for a decade and then increasingly became disillusioned with his managership in thr final several years, I would LOVE to have this superb human being, with all his worldy wisdom, great humanity and LOVE of AFC on board as OUR OWNER. THAT WOULD BE MY DREAM.
People of HIS humanity, wisdom and love of our club do not come along often. In THOSE matters he is, by a country mile, the greatest manager this club has ever had.
In pure success of trophies, pro rata to years at the club and considering what he inherited, it has to be George Graham. But the greatest builder from scratch and the man who made us a worldwide name – we had NEVER won a single major honour at that time in 1925, when he came – MUST still be HERBERT CHAPMAN.
No reflection on those who came after HC, but they all started from us already being a household name but HE did not!
jon, all he has to do, just like the rest of us, is come up with a spare £2 billion plus, to make an offer to buy the Club.
Wenger can attend matches anytime he likes.
He can visit Arsenal anytime he likes.
I used to be one of Arsenes biggest fans and defenders but my goodness, looking back what a dinosaur of a manager he has become. Stuck in his ways, never accepted change or evolving with the times etc..
Love and have so much respect for Wenger but what a waste during his later years at the Emirates.
Someone just said that the invincible season was a fluke…what an idiotic statement from a certain know-nothing nobody
I liked Arsene Wenger. Arteta is too ruthless to my liking. He does not have any feelings for his players, only the ones he has signed!
If MG does not return to Arsenal after the year away then I will not think Arteta is a good manager at all.
That’s my opinion you caveman
Your opinion is bad. You know nothing about football. Last season we were about 40 points behind champion liverpool. Is not it ridiculous? Don’t you see that since he left we have no made any progress significantly. No champions league, we almost not qualified for Europe last season.
Which school of football did you go in nigeria,mr. Know it all
@Ivkmatt what you need to understand you little man is that man city,man utd and Liverpool have won the league with more than 90 points that the invicibles finished the league with.
Little man !!😂😂😂😂
Fair play mate you have just made yourself look bloody stupid with that comment above .
you’re also a little man hadly a mandela