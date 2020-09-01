Should Arteta and Ozil just kiss and make up?

The relationship between Mesut Ozil and Arsenal is turning into a massive distraction and the media circus surrounding his every word is making JustArsenal into a warzone between fellow Arsenal fans. Surely this can not be allowed to continue for another year?

The fact is that, no matter how much Arsenal want to get rid of him, there is a standing contract in place that Ozil intends to honour until the very last day. There have been reports about clubs from Saudi Arabia and Qatar willing to take him off our hands, but as Ozil told the Athletic just last week: “My position is clear,”

“I’m here through to the last day of our agreement and I’ll give everything I have for this club.

“I’ll decide when I go, not other people.

“I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone.

“Things have obviously been difficult but I love Arsenal, I love to work there, I love the people in the club — the real people, those I’ve been with for a long time — and I love London, it’s my home.

“Whatever happened in the last two seasons, I’m happy and very strong mentally. I never give up on anything. I want to help my team and I’ll fight for it. If I’m fit, I know what I can do on the pitch.”

So, it looks like Arsenal will simply have to accept his decision and try to use it to their advantage. They are going to have to pay him in full whatever happens, even if they buy out his contract, so why not accept that he could still be useful to the club.

He could play in the Europa and League Cup games at least, so Arteta could see if he ever returns to his old imperious form, and he could be an emergency backup if we get our usual long injury list in deepest winter.

But surely the media circus has to stop. Ozil must stop his war of words with the club and put his head down and stay away from controversy. If he really loves the club, as he so often purports, then he must stop speaking out on political and religious issues which is damaging our reputation, while he is still an employee, and in return the club must refuse to answer any more questions about him in every single press conference.

If they don’t make up quickly, this could turn into a very difficult season for Arteta, the club, and Mesut Ozil himself…