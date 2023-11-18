Should Arteta appeal his charges after VAR rant at Newcastle?

Mikel Arteta gets charged for comments after Newcastle game

If you were watching the game against Newcastle, you’d know that it left Mikel Arteta ranting and raging and, in my opinion, for good reason, but it’s been confirmed by The Football Association that Arteta will be charged and fined with a breach of FA rule E3.1 after calling the VAR system an “absolute disgrace” after Antony Gordon’s goal was given.

After a game with a lot of drama throughout the whole 90 minutes emotions were high, and I’m sure Arteta himself regrets being so emotional after the game when giving his post-match presser.

But football is just that, full of emotions, and when you truly care about something, sometimes your passion can come across in the wrong way. Although I personally think Arteta was right to come out and say something about VAR, he probably could have done it in a better way.

But with the club doubling down only the day after and backing Arteta’s comments in the media I don’t know how the club and Arteta will respond to this, he does have till next Tuesday to respond to the charge but after being so vocal about the situation, I’d expect him not to bother and take whatever punishment comes his way.

Everyone has their own opinions on what happened through the match, and for me, the whole match was littered with bad decision after bad decision, emotions were running high for both staff and players and it was an important game for both clubs to win. In games like that it’s meant to be the referee who takes control of the game and sets the standards, and he just didn’t do that, which led to a build up in tension which spilled over once the goal was awarded.

I’ve said this before, once the whistle goes, that’s it, the game is over and whatever happened within those 90+ minutes happened and there’s no going back but maybe Arteta should have taken a more professional approach to the situation. Instead of ranting to the media, he should have sat down with the PR at Arsenal and wrote an official statement, like they ultimately ended up doing.

Arteta has ’til Tuesday to respond but I think it’s unlikely we will see him contest the charge, but should he take a stand?

What’s your thoughts on Arteta possibly getting a ban for his words in the media Gooners?

Daisy Mae

