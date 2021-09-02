Should Arteta ask Sol Campbell to help coach Arsenal’s defenders?

Arsenal had the third best defence in the League last season, but having lost David Luiz in the summer, we have conceded 9 goals in our last 3 games.

Luiz was our defensive leader on and off the pitch, and although we still have the veterans Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the squad, perhaps we need a cool old head to teach our ever younger defence a few tricks of the trade.

Well, we have had an offer from Sol Campbell, who in his 5 years at Arsenal won the League and FA cup twice and played in our only European Cup Final. He was considered one of the best centre-backs of his generation and believes that he could help Arteta in a defensive coaching role.

“I’d love to go there and help them out, I would,” Campbell said on Wednesday’s talkSPORT Breakfast.

“There is a serious problem there and I’m happy to help, even if it’s a couple of days a week.

“The tricks of the trade and little things, there is a blindspot there and I’d help them out all day long.”

“It’s been happening a lot and it doesn’t matter who plays at the back, it seems to be the same type of occurrences,” he said.

“I think it’s a young team, there’s a lot of excitement in there, there’s great footballers but I think they just need the know-how, the tricks of the trade, picking up little things, little nuggets of information that someone like me or someone else can give over to them.

“Those little details I think will make the difference. Yes they’re a young team but it has been a regular occurrence and it doesn’t seem to matter who’s playing.”

There is no doubt of the talent that Campbell possessed, not least in our invincibles season, but do you think he could give Arteta a hand, despite having Per Mertesacker already in his coaching team?