Should Arteta be brave and give Nwaneri the chance to replace Bukayo Saka?

The other day we were raving about how Myles Lewis-Skelly is forcing himself into this Arsenal team. Injuries at left-back have given the young Gunner a chance in Arteta’s lineup, and he took it with both hands. The 18-year-old had his first Premier League start against Crystal Palace and really impressed.

I’ve heard some say the Hale End star is too strong for his age. Some say he plays so maturely and composed, as if he has been defending for years.

In the summer, all the hype was on Ethan Nwaneri, and not much was said about Lewis-Skelly. So, Lewis-Skelly’s brilliance on Saturday has led some to ask, what about Nwaneri? Will he also eventually force himself into Mikel Arteta’s lineup?

Well, as much as some feel Bukayo Saka’s injury forces Mikel Arteta to go into the market and sign a winger, it also gives Gabriel Martinelli a chance in the team at right wing, and Nwaneri an opportunity there as well.

I’m sure most Gooners would really like Nwaneri to be given playtime at RW.

The young Gunner is creative, but the physicality and defensive demands that come with playing in midfield may have Arteta not yet ready to trust him there. But the right wing may be a less demanding role than RCM. With Martin Ødegaard and Jurrien Timber’s support, he could easily showcase his strengths, including his 1v1 ability. Plus, he’s a natural left-footer with all the qualities to play there. Given his aggressiveness and link-up play, he’ll offer what Saka does there.

“Ethan can play as a left or right attacking midfielder, right-wing… and could develop into a nine,” said coach Mikel Arteta not long ago.

Just yesterday, Arteta admitted that Nwaneri was one of his candidates to replace Saka. He said: “Gabby [Jesus] has played there. Ethan [Nwaneri] has played there. Leo [Trossard] can play there in relation to how that unit moves. Kai can play there, asking him different things. We will see, try different things and ask how they feel about it.”

As much as we wanted Nwaneri to force himself into this Arsenal team in a midfielder role, it wouldn’t hurt him being introduced as a winger to gain some confidence and experience before he transitions into a midfielder.

Myles Lewis-Skelly may have broken into this Arsenal team as a defender, but it is suggested he’s eventually going to transition into his traditional midfield role.

That said, like Myles Lewis-Skelly has done at left back when there’s no Calafiori, Nwaneri could seize hischance when there’s no Saka at right wing.

