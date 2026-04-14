Should Arteta be sacked even if Arsenal wins the title?

Some Gooners have said since the start of the season that Mikel Arteta should be sacked if he cannot get Arsenal over the line this year in the title race.

That will not happen. The Kroenke family would not want to rip up their plans and start again so far into the process. It has been reported that discussions have begun regarding trying to convince the Spaniard to extend his contract, which seems to suggest our owner’s mind will not be dictated by whether the Gunners are champions or not in May.

A Growing Disconnect

Yet there seems to be a disconnect between those in power and a portion of the fanbase.

Forget lifting the Premier League or not, there are Gooners who think the 44-year-old should lose his job even if he ends the 22-year wait for a championship.

If you are parading the Premier League in the streets of North London this May and you want our boss sacked, then you will never be happy following this sport.

I do not know if we have been top of the league for so long that supporters now take for granted how special the moment will be.

Expectations and Reality

Is there so much content online that too many of my peers have been influenced by negativity, that they have bought into this notion that somehow this championship would not count because of the style of play or the use of set pieces?

It is not just some Gooners. There are Liverpool fans desperate for Arne Slot to lose his job less than a year after he won the title. If that does not give a coach money in the bank, then football has gone crazy.

If I were Arteta and I heard that kind of talk at the Emirates, I would take my winners medal and walk off into the sunset. Because if being champions of England does not make some Gooners happy, nothing will.

You do not have to like his tactics, but if he finishes top of the tree, you should at least respect them.

If we finish runners-up again, imagine the mockery.

So should there not be the same energy if he wins the whole thing?

Dan Smith