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Should Arteta be sacked even if Arsenal wins the title?

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Some Gooners have said since the start of the season that Mikel Arteta should be sacked if he cannot get Arsenal over the line this year in the title race.

That will not happen. The Kroenke family would not want to rip up their plans and start again so far into the process. It has been reported that discussions have begun regarding trying to convince the Spaniard to extend his contract, which seems to suggest our owner’s mind will not be dictated by whether the Gunners are champions or not in May.

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

A Growing Disconnect

Yet there seems to be a disconnect between those in power and a portion of the fanbase.

Forget lifting the Premier League or not, there are Gooners who think the 44-year-old should lose his job even if he ends the 22-year wait for a championship.

If you are parading the Premier League in the streets of North London this May and you want our boss sacked, then you will never be happy following this sport.

I do not know if we have been top of the league for so long that supporters now take for granted how special the moment will be.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Expectations and Reality

Is there so much content online that too many of my peers have been influenced by negativity, that they have bought into this notion that somehow this championship would not count because of the style of play or the use of set pieces?

It is not just some Gooners. There are Liverpool fans desperate for Arne Slot to lose his job less than a year after he won the title. If that does not give a coach money in the bank, then football has gone crazy.

If I were Arteta and I heard that kind of talk at the Emirates, I would take my winners medal and walk off into the sunset. Because if being champions of England does not make some Gooners happy, nothing will.

You do not have to like his tactics, but if he finishes top of the tree, you should at least respect them.

If we finish runners-up again, imagine the mockery.

So should there not be the same energy if he wins the whole thing?

Dan Smith

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  2. Whilst I’m finding the current style of football we are playing uninspiring and boring as many others do too, if he wins the title this season then I’m sure all will be forgiven regarding style and sacking him is a quite ridiculous notion. Having said that, if he doesn’t I’m quite sure he wouldn’t be sacked anyway.

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  3. If we don’t get a trophy then Arteta should be shown the door, small payout he only has one year left.

    If we lose tomorrow then he should be sacked immediately and bring back Wenger for rest of season.

    Perhaps we should be looking for Cesc Fabregas to replace Arteta permanently.

    I am fed up with his constant micromanaging the team from the sidelines, players can’t concentrate.

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  4. I’ve said this many times, and written an article about it.

    If the way we are playing gets us over the line, I am happy, as long as the style of football does not continue the same way going forward, we would need to evolve in any case as we can see how teams have figured or have started to figure us out.

    Regarding the question being asked, I would rather reserve my own comment until the end of the season. I don’t see the need to bring the negative energy at such an important juncture of the season. From a Kroenke’s perspective, I don’t see him going anywhere. From Arteta’s perspective, it may be too much for him mentally after coming 2nd 3 times in a row and he could just walk.

    I am backing him right to the end. COYG!

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