Should Arteta be sacked if Arsenal does not win the title?

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal very close to winning the EPL title, and there is little doubt that the team has improved significantly since he became their manager in 2019. The progress has been clear to see, with performances becoming more consistent and belief returning among players and supporters alike. Expectations around the club have grown accordingly, placing greater scrutiny on the manager and his squad.
Arteta was given the backing required to reshape the group he inherited at the Emirates, and that support has raised standards across the board. With improved depth and cohesion, Arsenal have positioned themselves as genuine contenders this season. Their form has encouraged optimism, and there is a strong sense that the team is on the verge of securing at least one major honour.
A Season of Opportunity
This campaign has proven to be a defining one for Arsenal. The club has reached the final of the Carabao Cup and currently holds a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, putting them in a strong position to compete for both trophies. Such circumstances have fuelled belief among supporters, who are daring to dream of a long-awaited league title.
With so much at stake, the coming weeks will test the character of the squad. Arsenal must continue to show composure and resilience as the pressure increases. The quality within the team suggests they are capable of meeting the challenge, but sustaining momentum will be crucial if they are to be crowned champions of England.
Pressure on the Manager
Despite how far Arsenal have come, failure to capitalise on this position could have serious consequences. If the title challenge falls short once again, questions may arise about Arteta’s future. Former player Wayne Rooney has suggested that patience may wear thin if success does not arrive this season.
He said via Mirror Football: “I think for Arteta as well, if they don’t win it this year, then you know, Arsenal have backed him massively here, certainly this year as well, and given him a fantastic squad. So if they don’t win it this year, then I think there’ll be pressure on Arteta, definitely for sure.”
No
I know this will be a unpopular opinion
Yes. Because it means that he has an inability to take us to the next level.
He’s done great building our team but we need to start winning trophies
But I don’t believe it will happen
I think we will win the PL title
I don’t think this is the right time for this kind of debate. There will be all the time in the world to discuss this at the end of the season.
Onyango, I agree! 👍 Totally premature; let’s see what the season brings.
Isn’t this a repeat arrticle?
It is.
article
In a word Yes.
‘NO’ emphatically.
This question divides supporters many of whom are too ready to castigate and put an end to him. The irony here is he’s highly likely to equal the title winning achievements of G. Graham all within 3-4 years with an incredibly resilient back line robust and sturdy enough to stand the test of time.
Up to now nobody dares provide one candidate adept as Arteta is showing, or ‘trusted’ to come here to London that could ‘realistically’ replace him? He’s galvanized the fan base, he made the owners happy to invest funds and it appears his players respond to his ideas. IF our door closes on him (now?) certainly the doors over to the other ‘Elite Clubs’ would open.
He’s the envy of managers around the globe and he’s about to leave his naysayers red faced. You never miss what you got… until it is gone.
No.
Why didn’t Arsenal sack him when we were finishing 8th only to do it now?
Again, what if we sack him and he goes to Man City or United. Wouldn’t Arsenal fans start calling him a traitor and a snake
Thirdly, isn’t this the same Arsenal which was patient with Wenger for winning nothing between 2005-2013?