Should Arteta be sacked if Arsenal does not win the title?

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal very close to winning the EPL title, and there is little doubt that the team has improved significantly since he became their manager in 2019. The progress has been clear to see, with performances becoming more consistent and belief returning among players and supporters alike. Expectations around the club have grown accordingly, placing greater scrutiny on the manager and his squad.

Arteta was given the backing required to reshape the group he inherited at the Emirates, and that support has raised standards across the board. With improved depth and cohesion, Arsenal have positioned themselves as genuine contenders this season. Their form has encouraged optimism, and there is a strong sense that the team is on the verge of securing at least one major honour.

A Season of Opportunity

This campaign has proven to be a defining one for Arsenal. The club has reached the final of the Carabao Cup and currently holds a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, putting them in a strong position to compete for both trophies. Such circumstances have fuelled belief among supporters, who are daring to dream of a long-awaited league title.

With so much at stake, the coming weeks will test the character of the squad. Arsenal must continue to show composure and resilience as the pressure increases. The quality within the team suggests they are capable of meeting the challenge, but sustaining momentum will be crucial if they are to be crowned champions of England.

Pressure on the Manager

Despite how far Arsenal have come, failure to capitalise on this position could have serious consequences. If the title challenge falls short once again, questions may arise about Arteta’s future. Former player Wayne Rooney has suggested that patience may wear thin if success does not arrive this season.

He said via Mirror Football: “I think for Arteta as well, if they don’t win it this year, then you know, Arsenal have backed him massively here, certainly this year as well, and given him a fantastic squad. So if they don’t win it this year, then I think there’ll be pressure on Arteta, definitely for sure.”