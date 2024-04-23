Should Arteta be starting Trossard in every game from now on?

When the Gooners saw the Arsenal lineup against the Wolves, some must have wondered why Arteta chose to start Leandro Trossard over Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli is fit, and it is practically likely that this Arsenal team performs better when he is on the pitch. At the weekend, there were questions about Arteta’s decision to start Trossard over Martinelli.

“Because I’m the manager and I decide the line-up,” the Arsenal manager said when asked why he started Trossard over Martinelli in the 2-0 loss to Villa.

Well, once again, in Arsenal versus Wolves, Trossard was chosen over Martinelli, and his decision could have been a masterstroke. The Belgian international shined, breaking the deadlock with a shot into the top corner off a Gabriel Jesus assist just before halftime.

That goal brought the Belgian international’s total this season to 14 goals and two assists. Notably, despite being some sort of fringe player, a super sub, he is Arsenal’s second-highest goalscorer this season, after only Saka, who has 18 goals (5 of which are penalties).

Ask everyone what Arsenal’s biggest issue this season has been: a lack of clinical finishers.

But have they forgotten Trossard, who may be one of the team’s most lethal goal scorers?

Trossard averages one goal per 136 minutes, which is the best on the team. Saka, who ranks second in this statistic, averages one goal every 196 minutes.

The Belgian star also leads fellow Gunners in shot accuracy (57%) and conversation rate (27%).

It is also worth noting that the former Brighton player is two-footed. Since joining the Premier League in 2019, he has scored 20 goals with his right foot and 13 with his left, for a total of 33 league goals.

Daniel O