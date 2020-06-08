Should Arteta consider Mavroponos option amidst interest from five clubs?

Konstantinos Mavropanos has spent the season on loan with Nurnberg in the German second tier, but is attracing interest from a number of Bundesliga sides.

The defender joined Arsenal from Turkish Super League side PAS Giannina in January 2018, and went onto pick up eight first-team appearances in all competitions for our side, despite his age.

The 22 year-old was then allowed to join Nurnberg in January in order to gain some regular football, and he has impressed in Germany, helping his struggling relegation-threatened side to keep three clean sheets in his 10 outings thus far.

The DailyMail now claims that five teams in the German top tier are eyeing a deal to sign the Greek defender, but Mikel Arteta may have other ideas.

Our club is believed to be on the lookout for defensive additions in the coming window, with question marks over the future of David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis and Rob Holding.

Pablo Mari is expected to have his loan deal made permanent, while we are expecting big things from William Saliba who is set to return from his loan deal with St Etienne, but should the above all leave, we would be short at the back.

Mavroponos may well be viewed as one who could challenge for minutes at the club next term, although any reasonable offers will have to be considered with the club’s finances under the spotlight also, with the Coronavirus pandemic having brought significant losses to the club.

Does Arteta need to take a closer look at KM? Could he be the next big thing?

