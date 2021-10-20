Should Arteta drop Partey and go all out in attack?

Should Arteta risk trying an experiment?
After watching the team last night, I have even more questions to be asking. Two very different halves producing two very different sides is not what we want to be watching!
We started so well and dropped off after the goal, which is understandable, but we failed to be able to pick things up and that was worrying to see!
I know we have been struggling for goals this season, but with the firepower we have that should not be the case!
To me, a lot of our players are just average!
Thomas Partey did not do well enough, he was slow, and despite his shots on goal that went just wide, up until now, I really am not impressed with him and whenever he gets the ball outside the box I find myself saying “please don’t shoot.” I cannot wait for the day one of those shots actually rifle the back of the net but until then I beg him to stop. I know he has struggled with injury but he slows the midfield down too much and hasn’t improved.
A similar thing can be said for Pepe, sometimes he seems to slow the game down a little too much and then other times he realises his ability and shows bursts of pace.
But what I want to know is where is the fast-paced football, the one touch football that we like to see?
Teams cannot cope when you come at them with fast football but Arsenal even though they at times start bright cannot keep the same energy up and that is frustrating!
So, I wander if it is time for an experiment.
Maybe Arteta should sacrifice Partey and go one man less in midfield, to then stick a Lacazette up front or a Martinelli on the wing or something along those lines!
Why do we have to be so defensive? Why can we not go out attacking? After all we need goals to win games and everybody can then pitch in for defending.
Aubameyang was running around defending with high intensity last night and Laca holds the ball up well. The team needs to work together, it doesn’t matter if that is not your role you should be able to do everything once on the pitch.
I am not a chef but I cook sometimes, I am not a formula one racer but I can drive.
So even you are not a defender you still need to know how to defend and if you are not an attacker you still need to know what to do when going forward.
A team is all about learning, building and being versatile and having experience in many different positions, so why can’t Arteta use that to his advantage rather than going with either/or.
I guarantee if he does explore the possibilities of mixing things up and having more versatile players on the pitch he won’t be disappointed as long as he can ensure he has a balance from all of his players at all times.
Who’s to say it won’t work? You won’t know if you do not try it.
And if it doesn’t work, he can revert, but as things do not seem to be working out as we had hoped and we seem to be scraping through draws and holding on, maybe he should push the boat out and try something new because then and only then will we know what will work!
But what have we got to lose? Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
and if it doesnt work, who takes the blame…..you or Arteta?
When will people realise its going to take a few years for the core players to grow into big players? Its a young young squad, building for the future. Success isnt going to happen next week however much you talk about it.
After watching Partey for one season, I think Arteta had better instruct him to focus box-to-box work like Vieira and Kante. If Partey can attack like Ramsey, a good DM should always stay behind to cover him
I think Partey should shoot whenever he’s in range as one will go in eventually and that will do us good and his confidence. I fondly remember SuperMac shooting as soon as in range and a few went high and wide but at least one went in every other game or so. Carry on shooting I say……was that a film back in the day……..?
A good DM enables all out attack, not the other way around.
I think Arteta needs to change the stupid one man midfield and actually play a proper working formation, that can take control of the game and build an attack from. The way we are playing suits nobody in this team whatsoever.
Wow, that’s one way to go – double down on an attacking formation that didn’t work on Monday night.
I’ll humbly suggest a saner approach is to put Lokonga or AMN (my choice) beside Partey and play either ESR or Odegaard ahead of them.
Take control of the midfield and build from the back.
Stupid suggestion!
Why is it “understandable” that we dropped off after scoring a goal?
I don’t recall The Invincibles, either of the Manchester clubs or Liverpool dropping off.
It is incomprehensible to think like that.
Get someone (as Xhaka has shown) who is prepared to partner Partey and we might then see the player we all rejoiced about when we signed him.
I believe we already have him in AMN, but that’s just my opinion.
Utter tripe Shenel!
Firstly Partey is a BTB midfielder who can play DM but its not his best position. He has been hung out to dry by Arteta who is asking him to do both, largely on his own. He needs support not replacement.
Did you not watch the Palace game? You can play 10 attackers but that doesn’t make you an attacking team if you can’t get the ball! We paid for expecting ESR and Ode to play as holding midfielders when they aren’t tacklers. On the odd occasion we got the ball they were then too deep to do damage, as Auba and Pepe were told to stay upfield 75 yards away! Arteta the genius at work again.
A more offensive formation ?when the obvious problem against Palace was that in midfield TP was overrun and targeted,we lost the midfield battle,both goals conceded came from our midfielders being pressed and losing the ball.
I am getting frustrated with Partey by times but to be fair, he is being asked to do too much by himself. One guy can’t do it all and Arsenal has to be set up to assist him.
If he-who-must-not-be-named (Arsenal’s Voldemort) is on the field it gives Partey more cover and support. Maybe Elneny or AMN can do the same.
I would want Arteta to speak with Partey just to make sure that he isn’t secretly trying out to be a US Football fieldgoal kicker – but even with that he is outside of the uprights too often. Seriously, he has been close once, maybe twice – way off a lot.
Pepe coming back to defend!! He can’t keep the ball when he’s upfield let alone win while defending, god know how many free kicks or pens he’d give away.
I’d like to see Partey and AMN in midfield, Auba and Laca up front with Saka and ESR feeding them. I’m just so fed up with the sideways backwards forward backwards sideways football we’re playing.
Partey can’t pass, can’t defend, can’t shoot, easily ghosted past most times..
I have seen enough already and I do think we overpaid for him.