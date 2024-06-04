Should Arteta go back to Barcelona to secure the perfect Partey replacement for Arsenal?

Arsenal is on the hunt for a top-notch midfielder. Mikel Arteta, for sure, could have an incredibly strong engine room, with a top midfield recruit to join Martin Odegaard in his starting 11.

That said, it’s pretty straightforward to suggest that Arsenal could use a top midfielder, but the real question is, who would they end up signing?

Bruno Guimaraes is a potential midfield option, but he comes with a hefty price tag of £100 million. Most Gooners are wondering if Arsenal can actually make that deal happen.

Douglas Luiz, the other target, might also be a perfect addition, but it wouldn’t be shocking if Villa, who rely on him heavily, demanded a hefty fee of £100 million or more to part ways with him. Also, there’s no guarantee that he’s prepared to leave Villa, considering they’ll be playing in the Champions League next season.

Martin Zubimendi, another top target, has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Arsenal. Instead, he is holding out for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Have you considered any other good midfield targets for Arsenal? If I were scouting for Arsenal, I’d suggest considering Barcelona star Frankie de Jong.

De Jong is really impressive at ball-carrying. He’s so good at resisting pressure, winning his duels, and making forward passes. Plus, he’s incredibly skilled, both technically and physically. He could be a great fit to replace the Partey profile at Arsenal, as he brings the same qualities as the Ghana international, if not more.

What’s great about going for de Jong is that he could fancy a move to Arsenal. Barcelona is reportedly (according to Sport.es) open to considering offers as they aim to alleviate their financial strain by selling him and removing his substantial wages from their wage bill.

Hansi Flick, the new Barca boss, has expressed interest in De Jong staying with his team, but it appears the club may consider selling him this summer if they receive a good offer. Sport reports that Flick is open to the possibility of the former Ajax star leaving if they find a suitable replacement, with Zubimendi a real possibility.

Arsenal should consider making a tempting offer to Barcelona for the Dutch international. Who knows? A reasonable bid of around £55–60 million might just be enough to secure the ideal Odegaard and Rice partner from Catalonia.

