Should Arteta go for yet another unused Man City player this summer?

Why can’t Joao Cancelo be the next Manchester City player Arteta targets for his project? Though no transfer links have emerged about Cancelo moving to Arsenal, reports about his future make him a player Arteta should consider.

Bayern Munich, where the Portuguese international is on loan, are apparently unlikely to sign him to a permanent deal. Back in January, reports emerged that Cancelo was joining Bayern for a season.

We were all meant to believe that he left Manchester City due to a lack of game time, but many who’ve seen the versatile fullback play would agree with me that he is not one you let go; he is an asset who can not only defend but also single-handedly influence an attacking play.

Now at Bayern, he started off on a high note, even producing 2 assists in his first 2 games, but after a while, he started seeing his game time reduced, with him warming the bench in the last few games. There is speculation that Bayern Munich boss Julien Nagelsmann sees him as a typical fullback who doesn’t suit his style.

It is believed Cancelo isn’t a happy man as far as his limited game time is concerned; hence, he may return to England at the end of the season. So my question is, why doesn’t Arsenal try to approach City for Cancelo? Who knows, Man City may just end up selling to them.

We’ve already seen two City players, Zinchenko and Jesus, join Arsenal and transform them into title contenders. Imagine Zinchenko on the left and Cancelo on the right flank; Arsenal’s wings would be flying.

Sam P

