Should Arteta have gambled on Thomas Partey against Bayern Munich?

I appreciate we need to move on from the Champions League quarter-final disappointments. But still, questions must be asked.

After tying 2-2 in the first leg last week, Bayern won the second leg 1-0, denying our Gunners a spot in the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday night.

That said, did Mikel Arteta overlook one team selection — not playing Thomas Partey — that could have boosted his chances of winning the game?

In the first leg of Arsenal vs. Bayern, one thing stood out: the German side won the midfield battles. The Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer midfield duo definitely stood out, winning duel after duel to stymie Arsenal’s forward approach. Jorginho struggled to perform alongside Rice in that game.

Versus Villa, Arteta chose to play Rice as a 6, dropping Jorginho (his big game player), most likely because of the Italian midfielder’s troubles against Bayern. After struggling in the first leg and missing the Villa game, many did not expect Jorginho to start on Wednesday night.

However, he started, and just like last week, Laimer and Goretzka went on to have a wonderful game in the middle of the park. If you watched that game, you probably wondered why Mikel Arteta didn’t gamble with Thomas Partey.

Partey has been available for a while, and we know firsthand how well he plays the No. 6 slot. He may occasionally lose possession while attempting tricky passes, but it is usually worth it because some of these passes change the game.

Yes, Partey didn’t start, but even if he didn’t, it’s amusing that, just like versus Villa, he wasn’t subbed on. His expertise would have been crucial in these games, as the Gunners clearly needed midfield penetration, a skill in which he excels.

That said, our Gunners struggled in the middle of the pitch. They had to try to spread Bayern wide with more short direct passes into space behind.

Instead of bringing in all those forwards — Nketiah, Jesus, and Trossard — and reverting to a Havertz, Rice, and Havertz midfield that never works, Arteta should have improved the central midfield security (by dropping Odegaard or bringing in Partey), which may have made a significant difference in the game.

What’s your opinion?

Daniel O

