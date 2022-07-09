Should Arteta persuade Lucas Torreira to stay at Arsenal this season?

Lucas Torreira left Arsenal under a cloud after citing “personal problems” at the Emirates but, despite two seasons out on loan, he seems to be having trouble finding a new permanent home in Italy or Spain. He was expected to remain at Fiorentina after a great season in Serie A, but Arsenal seem to be annoyed by the offer from Fiorentina and Lucas is currently still a Gunner, whether he likes it or not.
In fact, the midfielder has categorically stated that he has no interest in returning to London, when he said recently: “There is no chance,” he told El Telgrafo when asked about a possible Arsenal stay. “From the beginning, they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt, and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.”
“What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina, but it didn’t happen for various reasons. So we’ll look for a new direction.”
So there is a new twist to the tale, as his agent has revealed that Torreira will be joining back up with the Arsenal squad for the pre-season tour of America, which would seem to indicate that there is no likely suitors in the pipeline. His agent was asked if there were any talks going on with Juventus, but the agent replied: “Torreira to Juve? In fact, he would like to stay and play in Italy, but today Arsenal has called him up for the tour they will do in America, so he seems to be part of the program,” he explained to Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.
Now it is certainly no secret that Arsenal are in desperate need of a strong defensive midfielder with Youri Tielemans links looking shakier every day. And if Torreira returned to the form he had when he first arrived, he could be a great asset to the club.
Do you think Arteta should try and persuade him to finish up his contract at Arsenal next season?
—————————————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta gives a short press conference after Arsenal’s comeback win over Nurnberg.
Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Talk about a rehash. The answer was definitely no the first time around. A. He doesn’t. want to be here; B Nobody else believes he is worth more than ten million;C He is too light wait for the English Premier League.
Torreira’s contract will expire in 2023, so Arsenal have to decide soon whether they’re going to offer him an extension or not. I think they’re giving Torreira one last chance to show his capabilities to the coaches and other clubs, by including him in pre-season tour
He is a very good tackler, unfortunately he is too slow. I’d like to see whether he has learned a lot from his loan period or not
Kante is also not a CDM, but often used as a box-to-box midfielder or a part of a double-pivot. Torreira should’ve been able to play like that, if he was as quick as Kante
I would love him to stay, but I think the ship has sailed.
However, Arteta had his mind changed by Elneny and to some extent Xhaka and Nketiah. When you look at the players we were supposedly prepared to spend big on like Raphinha and Tielemans, you can easily put Pepe and the Torreira at their level and neither would cost us a penny.
For example Raphinha in his first season 6 goals, Pepe 8. Raphinha in 2nd season 11, Pepe 16.
Last season was Pepe’s big disappointment, but he was mainly a sub playing only 23 appearances in all competitions.
As for Torreira in his 2 seasons at Arsenal he made 89 appearances, scored 4 goals, won a European league runners up medal, followed by an fa cup winnersedal then the following season won la Liga with Atletico.
That is not the performance of a poor player. Wake up Arteta, get these guys back into your plans, even Bellerin and Mari did a good job on loan, and do let Leno leave either. Even if we sold all those 5 the best we can hope for is about £50-60m in total. Not enough to bring in 2 decent players. We currently have 19 non-homegrown players, why not simply leave out Runarrsson and Trusty from that list and there is our 17.
Our 8 non-homegrown could be Ramsdale, Bellerin, Holding, White, Maitland-Niles, SmithRowe, Nketiah, Nelson.
Whilst our under 21s like Saka, Saliba, Martinelli, Balogun and Marquinhos bring to squad number up to 30.