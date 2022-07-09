Should Arteta persuade Lucas Torreira to stay at Arsenal this season?

Lucas Torreira left Arsenal under a cloud after citing “personal problems” at the Emirates but, despite two seasons out on loan, he seems to be having trouble finding a new permanent home in Italy or Spain. He was expected to remain at Fiorentina after a great season in Serie A, but Arsenal seem to be annoyed by the offer from Fiorentina and Lucas is currently still a Gunner, whether he likes it or not.

In fact, the midfielder has categorically stated that he has no interest in returning to London, when he said recently: “There is no chance,” he told El Telgrafo when asked about a possible Arsenal stay. “From the beginning, they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt, and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.”

“What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina, but it didn’t happen for various reasons. So we’ll look for a new direction.”

So there is a new twist to the tale, as his agent has revealed that Torreira will be joining back up with the Arsenal squad for the pre-season tour of America, which would seem to indicate that there is no likely suitors in the pipeline. His agent was asked if there were any talks going on with Juventus, but the agent replied: “Torreira to Juve? In fact, he would like to stay and play in Italy, but today Arsenal has called him up for the tour they will do in America, so he seems to be part of the program,” he explained to Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

Now it is certainly no secret that Arsenal are in desperate need of a strong defensive midfielder with Youri Tielemans links looking shakier every day. And if Torreira returned to the form he had when he first arrived, he could be a great asset to the club.

Do you think Arteta should try and persuade him to finish up his contract at Arsenal next season?

—————————————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta gives a short press conference after Arsenal’s comeback win over Nurnberg.

Please watch, enjoy, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids