Should Arteta play his best team against Southampton in the Cup or the League game?

Arsenal are unbeaten in their six games since Christmas Day, and they now have to try and continue that run with two games against Southampton in the space of three days. With the Saints just two points ahead of Arsenal in the table, and both sides having aspirations of reaching the European places, it will be interesting to see whether both clubs save their best sides for the League game on Tuesday night or go all out for the Cup.
As the Gunners are on a good run now, there are many fans that could choose to bet on Arsenal to win both games, although I personally wouldn’t be keen unless I used something like the 22Bet bonus terms to get some free money from the bookies.
The reason I wouldn’t be so confident is because just four weeks ago, Southampton came to the Emirates and were very unlucky to leave with just a point, and in the six games since the Saints have only conceded one goal against Man City and two against Leicester. One of the four clean sheets included a win against the Champions Liverpool.
At St Mary’s their record is even better, having seven clean sheets in their last nine, and the only defeats coming against Man City and Man United. So their record has been very impressive to say the least.
Perhaps Saturday’s game may be different as it is an FA cup Fourth Round tie, and Mikel Arteta will be keen to stay in with a chance of retaining the trophy. Arteta was asked today on Arsenal.com about whether he would have a strong team out for the Cup game, and he said: “As strong as it can be. We will assess the players, who is fit to play, who has recovered, we have a few issues after the game as well so in the next two days we will see the best possible line up. Southampton, we’re going to be playing them twice in three days which is strange, and try to keep the FA Cup run going as well.”
It remains to be seen if he keeps any of his big guns fresh for Tuesday night or if he will prioritise aiming to return to Europe through winning the FA Cup again. He may consider that ismore likely than gaining a plce in the Top Six.
If you were Mikel Arteta, would you play your best team on Saturday, or save a few for the League match on Tuesday?
Pick up the phone, call their manager and agree on both teams saving a handful first picks in the cup game.
If I understand what you are suggesting I think it would be illegal and both teams would be punished by the FA.
You play your best team in both games.
I’d play the B team in the FA Cup, because EPL is more important
arent we using the B team to play since chelsea?
26 players left in the squad after the recent departure., 27 if you include Balogun, personally I would try to play as many of those as possible.
Certainly the EPL is more important but realistically top 6 is our best hope. Remember 5 subs available in the Fa Cup, 6 if it goes to extra time, plus another 3 available in the EPL.
Bar the 2nd choice keeper I would try to give everyone some minutes. Ceballos and Mari could be held back until the midweek game as they are recovering from knocks.
Remember United are up after these 2 matches.
i can give you 11, that are not first team starter presently or didnt start last match and should get the job done.
leno(we cant trust Runa yet)
Bellerin Mustafi Gabriel AMN
Elneny Partey(he needs game time)
Pepe cebalos Williams
Martineli
ill prefer the above, thats my opinion which is far from reality, the reality is, Nketia will start and spearhead the attack, Balogun indecision and reluctant on his future will only limit him to bench or u-23, this i support we cant be his postal board to help him advertise to the big spenders
however our job is to get behind the team, MA is in charge of picking the best team for the game, Soton form has drop, we are not facing same redhot team we played some weeks back, so it should be easier to play with. Hoe willian, or Ceballos will fair in CAM position will be interesting, another game where we will miss ESR i guess
I would give chambers and soares a run out against their former club in the cup.
Leno
AMN Chambers Gabriel Soares
Elneny Willock
Pepe Willian Martinelli
Nketiah
With a strong bench
Okonkwo
Bellerin
Tierney
Holding
Partey
Saka
ESR
Auba
Laca
Our best 11
I think Tierney, Saka ,ESR and Laca will be rested on Saturday , for sure.Despite their good form this season, I think we can win both games providing we match their energy.I would like to see Holding partnered by Gabriel in central defence with AMN being used to shackle Walcott.
A loss will be detrimental to the newly found confidence of the team, whereas the team that has been winning is a bunch of playing still trying to establish combinations. So continue with the strongest team to mantain confidence, and to strenghthen combinations, and again FA cup seems like a more realistic option into Europe than a top consdering that man u. City liverpool, the spuds, leicester, everton, villa and west ham are strong contenders of top 6 this season. We started off badly due to Arteta stubboness in selecting the useless Willian and playing without a #10