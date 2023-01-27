Should Arteta play his strongest team in the FA Cup against Man City?

Last weekend our game was referred to as ‘retro Arsenal vs Man United’ in reference to how the clubs used to always face off with high stakes.

In 1999 the rivals took place in one of the greatest FA Cup ties of all time when they met at Villa Park at the semi Final stage. More than just the trophy, it was viewed the winner would gain a mental edge on their opponent.

We were attempting to retain the Double while United were aiming for a historic treble.

Such is the small margin between success and failure, it’s zero exaggeration to say that if Bergkamp had converted his stoppage time penalty we would have gone on to be champions that season. It hurt so much, the Dutchman never took a penalty again?

This Friday 1st meets second in the Cup again yet it remains to be seen if either manager views this as a chance to mentally upset the other?

In complete contrast to how Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson felt about each other, Guardiola is Arteta’s mentor and clearly their friendship remains strong. So strong that It wouldn’t shock me if (off record) they let the other one know that maybe there will be some squad rotation going on at the Etihad.

That’s despite both preaching that their principles is to win the next game.

I know some Gooners who would rather key talent get some rest this week, that with a five point lead at the top of the Prem (and a game in hand ) over City, we don’t need the distraction of other competitions. The irony being that this is the tournament that has been our sole comfort for the last two decades, the one item that put smiles on our faces.

I blame the likes of Klopp for bringing this mindset to English Football. By constantly telling the media how horrible the schedule is and how players need protecting, we now have a generation of supporters who would rather be knocked out of the cup so players get a break, rather than simply enjoy the chase.

Having done his apprenticeship under Pep, I would like to think that our manager shares the hunger to win as many trophies as possible.

Of course his ex-boss has the luxury of being able to field separate elevens every few days and still field a world class team. City’s second string beat ours, and it’s not a shock if their second team beat our first.

In other words to give himself the best possible chance of advancing, we should be playing our strongest 11 and carry on our momentum.

There’s zero reason not to. It’s been nearly a whole week since we last played and will be over a week when we play again. The majority of our squad had a month off in November and December that they wouldn’t have got any other year, while the only Gooner to still be at the World Cup after the Q Final was Saliba who only played a few minutes in the group stage.

Not just do I expect our strongest team to play I would expect them to want to play, to want to win the Cup, to get one over on City, to prove we can beat them.

Anything else is kind of both coaches being cowardly in their game of chess.

Neither wanting their team to be mentally impacted by a defeat, so make changes to give you an excuse to hide behind.

If nothing else this could be decent preparation for our two fixtures with the Champions, which could go a long way to deciding the title race.

For all Arteta knowing his teachers methods he’s yet to beat him.

What’s better, win and maybe a star name gets injured or get humiliated again at the Etihad, but key talent have a weekend off?

Dan

Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…