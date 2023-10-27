Should Arteta push to sign Douglas Luiz in January?

Douglas Luiz is regaining the form that had previously piqued Arsenal’s interest. The Brazilian midfielder is considered one of the Premier League’s top midfielders, and Arsenal had made several unsuccessful bids for his signature before the summer 2022 transfer window closed.
Aston Villa had been resolute in their determination to keep him and eventually rewarded him with a new contract. Luiz’s performance this season has reignited Arsenal’s interest, especially as they continue to seek value from Thomas Partey.
The January transfer window presents an opportunity for them to potentially replace the Ghanaian midfielder, and Luiz is reportedly back on their radar, as indicated in a report on Football Insider.
However, the report also notes that Villa has no interest in parting with such a key player during the midseason transfer window, and Arsenal is aware of this stance. As a result, it is unlikely that Arsenal will make an offer for the former Manchester City player at this time.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Luiz is a fine midfielder and we have followed him for several seasons now. Adding him to our group in January is very unlikely and we probably should prepare for a summer assault instead.
Villa are too ambitious to lose a key player to us at the midway point of the season unless we break the bank.
I thought it would be great to sign him if nesesery because he is gonna be better than Kai halvert and jorgeo
Never going to happen. Villa is fifth on the table 4 points off the top of the league and you think they will sell one of their best players?. Let’s go for Zubimendi or someone else in January. Love Partey but we can’t continue like this. Partey. Elneny and Jorginho to leave in the summer and promote Patino.
No!
The prospects of Luiz or for that matter,Zubimendi, being allowed to leave their Clubs who are both doing very well, is as remote as my chances of running a marathon.
I agree Grandad. Not happening, just like the Caicedo one. There are more realistic options out there.
There is room for a player like Luis at Arsenal, but seen that my top four predictions involve Aston Villa, I cant see a deal here
Not a chance of Luiz either being of interest to us or him being allowed to come, even in the fantasy scenario that we want him. Which we do not!
JUST ANOTHER FALSE RUMOUR TO JOIN THE LONG LIST.