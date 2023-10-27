Should Arteta push to sign Douglas Luiz in January?

Douglas Luiz is regaining the form that had previously piqued Arsenal’s interest. The Brazilian midfielder is considered one of the Premier League’s top midfielders, and Arsenal had made several unsuccessful bids for his signature before the summer 2022 transfer window closed.

Aston Villa had been resolute in their determination to keep him and eventually rewarded him with a new contract. Luiz’s performance this season has reignited Arsenal’s interest, especially as they continue to seek value from Thomas Partey.

The January transfer window presents an opportunity for them to potentially replace the Ghanaian midfielder, and Luiz is reportedly back on their radar, as indicated in a report on Football Insider.

However, the report also notes that Villa has no interest in parting with such a key player during the midseason transfer window, and Arsenal is aware of this stance. As a result, it is unlikely that Arsenal will make an offer for the former Manchester City player at this time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz is a fine midfielder and we have followed him for several seasons now. Adding him to our group in January is very unlikely and we probably should prepare for a summer assault instead.

Villa are too ambitious to lose a key player to us at the midway point of the season unless we break the bank.

