Should Arteta really be blamed for Arsenal’s strikers terrible finishing?

Are Arsenal’s players now more of problem than our manager? by ThirdManJW
Whatever the result for any club, it is achieved as a collective. Management, and the squad will all play a part, although not in equal measure. MA (Arteta) inherited an absolute mess of a club, from the short-lived Emery stint, coupled with far more deep-rooted cultural problems from over a decade of gross mismanagement during the Wenger/Gazidis reign.
That aside, MA has made mistakes himself, which was very evident from our league form pre-Christmas. I am a supporter of MA, but ultimately, I want what’s best for the club, and I was very close to giving up on him as Christmas approached. At the time MA was still dealing with major issues within the squad, but I feel that his tactics were a major problem when looking at our results/performances. Despite looking solid at the back, we were creating next to nothing in the final third, and for me, that was a tactical issue. More of an MA problem, than the squad.
Our league form pre-Christmas was very poor! From 14 games, we were down in 15th. However, in the post-Christmas table, from 17 league games, we’re 4th only 5pts off Man Utd in second spot, 2pts more than Leicester and Chelsea, 7pts more than Spurs, and a whopping 10pts more than Liverpool. MA could have been stubborn, not changing tactics (like so many managers), but he has transitioned us into a far more attacking side. Whilst criticism is fair, one should be judged on our overall position and not that of the last 17 league games, there is no doubt that we have massively improved post-Christmas.
Clearly, we’re now moving in the right direction in regards to form and tactics, but it’s now the players that are letting us down more than anything. MA has still made the odd mistake here and there, but it’s the players that are more responsible for us not winning more games. We are now creating a lot of clear-cut chances, but it’s woeful finishing that is costing us, and no manager can legislate for that, unless you buy better players when given the opportunity of course (although one would think the likes of: Auba, Laca, Saka, Pepe, Willian, etc, is enough quality to finish easy chances). So bad has our finishing become, we can’t even cope with one-on-ones. Even in games where we have performed badly, enough easy chances were created to finish teams off. Just think of recent winless fixtures against Slavia, and Olympiakos as good examples of this. Think of the Burnley game, where we could have easily had 5 or 6. Wolves, when we were battering them, but couldn’t get a second goal, before the red cards decided that game.
Of course, there still has been some awful performances from us post-Christmas, specifically in attack. Think of games against Villa, Liverpool, City, but on the whole, a massive improvement. If we could finish just half our easy chances, we’d easily be second in the form table post-Christmas. So, clearly MA is improving his tactics, and our form is way better. MA has got us creating, but I don’t see what he can do about the consistent poor finishing? These are not half chances we’re talking about. I find myself less frustrated with MA, and far more with the players at the moment, and that’s just focusing on their finishing, let alone their mentality issues as well.
If we crash out to Slavia, then MA will be under huge pressure, and rightly so. The buck stops with the manager. If we were to lose, I wouldn’t be surprised if it were to be down to terrible finishing, so then is that all Arteta’s fault? Like I said earlier, he will need to be judged on the season as a whole, not just the last 20 games or so. Although it would be hard to make a case for him to stay on, there’s no doubt on the improvement in the league looking at ourselves, and in comparison, to our rivals. But has that improvement come too late? Those first 14 games have been so costly. We all know big changes are still needed with this squad, so if we can sort out our finishing, and add more quality during the summer, I can see us continuing the improvement under MA… if given more time.
Not just finishing, sometimes the attackers’ hold-up plays are horrible too. However, we can blame Arteta for the weird line-ups and his inability to motivate his players
The odd bizarre miss in 1 or 2 games in a season, definitely not but…continuous, ongoing issue that should be worked on in training then yes. Team focus, also a manager’s responsibility .
The players were happy to take the glory for winning the FA Cup but apparently this season’s catastrophe is absolutely nothing to do with any of them !! It’s NOT on Ken
In all fairness Mikel Arteta got the majority of the plaudits for the FA Cup win. Players too but most of the talk was about the new manager and his potential.
1. Arsenal beat Slavia.
“I have been saying all along Arteta is the right man for the job the board and the owner are all firing on all cylinders and the future6 looks great.
All the players were superb and were a united group playing for the badge the club the manager and the supporters. We have clearly turned the corner and we can look forward to many titles and trophies under this brilliant manager.
2. Arsenal lose to Skavia.
I have said it for the last 6 years
this club is a shambles.
The blood sucking owner the incompetent board the clueless manager and the overpaid underperforming players should all be sacked.
This club is at its lowest point for three decades and there needs to be a purge from top to bottom.
So GAI you have changed this articles point in your first 3 words.
Sticking to the headline, and answering the specific question – in my opinion no.
However, there are of course a whole host other issues need urgently addressing.
I for one will be more than “disappointed” (to put it mildly) if the manager (which will be Arteta) and the clubs hierarchy don’t get to grips with the same issues plaguing us year on year.
But again answering this articles question – no.
And it’s not a case of the players (quality) in question as I believe the “misses” we are talking of are down to (in the main) Auba, Lacca & Saka.
Since Xmas
Saints 1-0 Arsenal – FA Cup
Wolves 2-1_Arsenal
Villa 1-0 Arsenal
Arsenal 0-1_City
Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool
Burnley 0-0 Arsenal
West Ham 3-3 Arsenal
So hardly a massive improvement!?
Knowing TMJW and his facts I was sure the stats would betray his claim as you have pointed out.
I’m surprised TMJW isnt blaming Wenger for Arsenals poor finishing ,i see he got his name in the Article and the normal dig at him though bless him .
Okay I’ll clear one thing about my support for MA. Everyone here is aware my support for Arteta is very open and strong in and people actually think I don’t know he makes mistakes just because I don’t talk about them. Truth is I do know he’s had his own errors but to keep calling for his head when I’ve seen him learnt and he keeps growing from it is what I won’t do yet.
Why am I giving MA a different treatment from the one I gave Emery?
I supported Wenger for years and I was a big supporter of Emery till after 4 months into a full season. The difference y both is Emery was and is an experienced manager, very experienced manager..
Now you expect me to treat a rookie in his second year the same way I treated Emery who had shît tons of years as experience.
The board chose to go with the rookie, so it only means they’re ready to give him time to grow into and get his chance. That’s what I will do too.
Yeah maybe if he never won the FA cup, my patience wouldn’t have lasted, but the fat remains he won the FA cup and it bought him time from me. His handling of the spoilt brats and player power in the club bought him additional time from me. IMHO getting rid of player power and getting rid of our Deadwoods is highly commendable ad respectable from me.
All of this is what a rookie did.
Now it’s not been easy for him or us fans this season no doubt, he’s had his own efforsy, but I’ll be spreading lied if I say I don’t see the difference between how we play now and how we played before, and like the article says, our players been very wasteful. I’ve read people even blaming MA for the failures of some of our players, talking about how players are struggling under him, how our world class players are struggling because of Arteta. Are they? Is the reason?
It was still under Arteta that PEA was deadly and led us to the FA cup glory, it’s still the same Arteta that chose to stop ESR from going on a loan even though fitness issues meant he had to start playing ESR by Dec (Everyone likes to pretend ESR wasn’t having fitness issues and Injuries before Dec, but that’s okay).
It’s still under the same Arteta Tierney’s been playing his best football for us, Same for Saka, same for Luiz, Same for Xhaka.. I can go on, so I don’t know how everyone suddenly starts blamiy lack of converting chances and players droppiy form on Arteta.
Parteyy been ravaged with injury issues and has hardly played a long run of games, plus isy his first season here.
Suddenly everyone forgot the excuses we use ever year for new players and that was used for Pepe. The fact that Partey’s in a new county and needs at least a year to adapt too. Everyone suddy ignores that excuse ad choose to say Arteta is the reason Partey’s been struggling just becay it suits agenda.
I’ll support MA and give him the time he needs, after the FA cup triumph, everyone was calliy for patience and talking about how the club won’t get fixed in two years. I made up my mind last season that this season would just be a learning process for MA and I’m not gonna start judging him till next season.
Now I’ll keep supporting him and my personal judgement will start next season. I have no issues with others wanting him gone. Some of us want him to stay and be given the chance.
So if you think I’d sippoy this rookiy manager who’s struggling with the team right now, that I’ll support him even if he doesn’t win the Europa league, then you’re damn right I will support him
Ornstein writes ;
” The Kroenkes remain fully behind their current boss and they are hoping to have him in charge over the years ahead.
The Gunners’ owners want Arteta to turn things around in North London, and believe that giving him more transfers windows to build his squad is their best option.
He is at the centre of a new era for Arsenal that they hope will come to fruition and improve over time,” the journalist said.
They are building the project around him. The technical Edu and the owners, the Kroenkes, they hope that with time and with transfer markets – plural – that Arteta will prove to be the right man for them.
He clearly needs different players and rejuvenated players. He needs to keep building that squad in a way that is moulded to his desire, otherwise it’s not going to work.
He appears to be a really good coach, from people we speak to he is really highly rated, but I think Arsenal have a lot of work to do in the transfer market.
“In terms of Arteta he is at the centre of what they are doing and their faith is follow behind him.”
I would guess that the ownership have set their stall out in firmly STAYING with M A for at least the length of his current contract , arguing the job to hand (as described above) is definitely not short term given the mess inherited.
In short “trust the process” looks long term, despite any kicking and screaming otherwise.
We seem to have been distracted from the question posed in the article.The art of finishing is a skill which is very difficult to coach, unlike team shape,defensive organisation, set pieces etc.Basically, by the time your 18, you either have it, or you have not.The most important aspect in finishing, or it was when I played, is composure.How often do you see forwards snatching at the ball in one for one situations when good composure would slow down the art of shooting as happens when they practise their finishing routines in training.Of course the vital ingredient which is largely missing in training is pressure,the impact of which sorts out the men from the boys.The likes of Messi ,Pele , Maradonna and Greaves were natural finishers and would have required little in the way of actual “coaching”.I believe Ronaldo more than any has worked hard to cultivate his finishing skills and of course he was already a real athlete who was, and still is , great in the air.I liken shooting as a skill, to a golf swing. A smooth tempo ,back and forward usually results in a good shot, but if the swing is too quick trouble awaits.As to the Arsenal finishers, I think we are not too badly off in that area, and while Arteta has shown shortcomings in a number of areas, I think it’s unfair to blame him when Auba slides one past the post from 5 yards.
I like mikel arteta alot, i like his tactics and formation, but sometimes am just sick of his line up, he keep using players that have and are failing him. And if he continue using this players, they will be cause of his demise.
A marvellous and in particular a profoundly TRUE summation of this whole season by TMJW.
As an MA supporter who has been actively combatting the unfair criticism of him by a deal of fans on JA, I am of course not blind to the fact that he has made MISTAKES. What separates me from those who can’t wait to see him sacked though, is that as a realist I always expected him, as arookie, to make mistakes and allowed for that fact.
But more important than even that, I – again as a realist – fully understood the cesspit of a mess he had to inherit and I determined to give him a proper chance. Just as I did with UE and also with Wenger, who was making a pigs ear of things for many a year befor he became under rightful pressure.
More important than even THIS though- again as arealist – I knew the extent of the problems that ALL our managers have had to wrestle with ever since David Dein was catastrophically ousted in a titanic style betrayal by the then existing directors, resulting in the DREADFUL KROENKE becoming owner. He first invaded our club in 2007 and ever since that awful day our remorseless slide into mid table mediocrity has accelerated. This is fact, not opinion, and 2007, my friends, is the fatal day this club sold its soul to the DEVIL
ALL total realists know that unless and until we can force this SATAN OUT of our club, we will NEVER, repeat NEVER, AGAIN CHALLENGE AT THE VERY TOP LEVEL We are in a Formula one race, but with a car built with an engine fit only for an aged Mini, while our rivals have Aston Martins and Ferraris! REALITY!!!
All the immense damage done by GAZIDIS and Sanllehi stem from the fact that our absent, “know nothing about football ” owner, cares nothing for greatness and glory, so has appointed and left in charge serial incompetent CEO’s whose immense damage we are still suffering from daily. If you disagree with this final line then you are not abreast of what has been going on at your club since 2007.
Think, really THINK, about it!