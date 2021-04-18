Should Arteta rest Saka against Fulham this afternoon?

Kevin Campbell has tipped Mikel Arteta to rest Bukayo Saka for Arsenal’s next league game against Fulham.

Saka has been a mainstay in the current Arsenal teams since he broke into the starting XI.

He has been reliable, but there is always the risk of him being overused by the Gunners.

He was in solid form as they overturned a first-leg 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague by beating them 4-0 to book a semifinal place in the Europa League.

Gabriel Martinelli didn’t start the game, but he almost scored when he entered and that would have been a follow up to his goal against Sheffield United.

Campbell thinks the Brazilian is now ready to start games and he expects Arteta to give him a chance against Fulham whilst resting Saka.

He says the Brazilian has shown in his last two games that he can make a contribution and that gives Arteta the chance to rotate his team a little.

“I think he’ll start Martinelli but I think Arteta is going to look after him,” Campbell told Football Insider correspondent Dylan Childs.

“He played the full 90 minutes against Sheffield United and he came on off the bench yesterday and could’ve scored. He did really well, showing his speed and quality.

“Now Arteta has competition for places he can rest Saka now and put Martinelli in, he can chop and change if he wants.

“The great this is that Martinelli is fit now, he’s there and he’s getting minutes which is fantastic after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines.”

