Should Arteta stay if Arsenal bottles all the trophies?

Mikel Arteta is expected to guide Arsenal to multiple trophies this season, yet that ambition is increasingly under threat as the Gunners struggle for form in the closing weeks of the campaign. What once appeared to be a highly promising season is now at risk of ending in disappointment if results do not improve quickly.

At one stage, Arsenal were considered capable of winning four trophies, but they have already fallen short in two competitions. Defeats in the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup quarterfinal have significantly altered expectations. There is also a growing concern that they could face elimination from the Champions League if their current dip in form continues.

Mounting Pressure on Arteta

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal have been the most consistent side in the Premier League this season, while their performances in Europe have also been steady. Arteta is widely regarded as leading one of the strongest Arsenal squads in recent years, but recent results have raised doubts about whether this group can convert promise into silverware.

The pressure on the players is becoming increasingly evident, as the possibility of another trophyless campaign looms. Supporters had expected this season to mark a turning point, yet the team now faces a critical period that will determine whether it can still achieve success.

Uncertain Future if Trophies Are Missed

For now, the club continue to support Arteta, but the situation could change if Arsenal fail to secure any trophies. According to Football Insider, there is an understanding that expectations must be met after coming so close to success. The report suggests that discussions regarding his future could intensify should the team fall short once again.

There are indications that calls for change may grow louder, with the possibility of a managerial review becoming a central topic. Arsenal must respond decisively in the remaining fixtures to avoid such uncertainty and ensure that their season concludes on a more positive note.