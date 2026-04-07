Should Arteta stay if Arsenal bottles all the trophies?

Mikel Arteta is expected to guide Arsenal to multiple trophies this season, yet that ambition is increasingly under threat as the Gunners struggle for form in the closing weeks of the campaign. What once appeared to be a highly promising season is now at risk of ending in disappointment if results do not improve quickly.
At one stage, Arsenal were considered capable of winning four trophies, but they have already fallen short in two competitions. Defeats in the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup quarterfinal have significantly altered expectations. There is also a growing concern that they could face elimination from the Champions League if their current dip in form continues.
Mounting Pressure on Arteta
Despite these setbacks, Arsenal have been the most consistent side in the Premier League this season, while their performances in Europe have also been steady. Arteta is widely regarded as leading one of the strongest Arsenal squads in recent years, but recent results have raised doubts about whether this group can convert promise into silverware.
The pressure on the players is becoming increasingly evident, as the possibility of another trophyless campaign looms. Supporters had expected this season to mark a turning point, yet the team now faces a critical period that will determine whether it can still achieve success.
Uncertain Future if Trophies Are Missed
For now, the club continue to support Arteta, but the situation could change if Arsenal fail to secure any trophies. According to Football Insider, there is an understanding that expectations must be met after coming so close to success. The report suggests that discussions regarding his future could intensify should the team fall short once again.
There are indications that calls for change may grow louder, with the possibility of a managerial review becoming a central topic. Arsenal must respond decisively in the remaining fixtures to avoid such uncertainty and ensure that their season concludes on a more positive note.
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Hopefully we win the prem and he moves on would be my preferred outcome .
No but 🤞he does the job this time.
He can stay on and retire at age 200 …..
Great guy …..
To fail to win any trophy after being in with a shout of four, should lead to him being moved on. If they still didn’t sack him, he should go himself.
Failure this time, he has no excuses. The club have backed him to the hilt.
Just how long do we have to believe in the process?.
No absolutely not! If he’s so elite like many arsenal fans claim they why can’t he win anything? Why does he bottle everything ? Why is his style of play so bad ? Win or leave he’s all out of excuses now.
I think he will walk away if they don’t win anything his contract is up next year and I think he knows himself I think he will go to Spain I don’t think he will stop in the premier league