Should Arteta stick with the team that won at Newcastle on Thursday?

Was Arteta resting players or experimenting for Thursday?
A comfortable win should put us in the best position possible for Thursday, right? Well, last time out we went into our second leg against Slavia Prague on 1-1 yet it was on the back of a comfortable 3-0 away win against Sheffield United that boosted our confidence and helped us beat Slavia 4-0 and 5-1 on aggregate!
So, if things are meant to be, then we will have the same comfortable scoreline at home given how we are going in on the back of a comfortable 2-0 over Newcastle.
And I, for one, hope Arteta was experimenting with the team he put out because the whole team barring Ceballos who is suspended, is more than capable of getting the job done on Thursday.
I thought the team played well, showed togetherness, willingness to get forward and determination. There was creativity and chances and we got unlucky to come away with only a 2-0 win.
A few players caught my eye and shone in the game, and for me the most impressive was Mat Ryan, Mohammed Elneny and Gabriel Martinelli.
Ryan was not afraid to come for the ball, made some good saves and despite a few nervy moments seemed confident in goal. Something we need against Villarreal no doubt!
Elneny did the job in midfield, defended well and attacked with purpose. He got his first goal in the Premier League for Arsenal and could have gotten a second, but his goal was well deserved, and his performance surely earns him a place on Thursday given that Ceballos is out.
And finally, Martinelli who for me was a thorn in the left side of Newcastle. He worked well with Xhaka down the left, wasn’t afraid to run into the box and take players on, and even put some good crosses in, getting an assist by setting up Aubameyang for our second of the game.
The whole team worked well and this is the type of team and performance we need on Thursday! If we can come out of the blocks as quick as we did against Newcastle, then we have all the chance to get to the final.
The boys just have to believe, persist and work as hard as they ever have this season to grind out a win and get to the final!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners!
Shenel Osman
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
MA stocking with the same team even after winning….hahaha
What nervy moments are you referring to with Ryan?He brought a measure of composure and calmness to the defence which is not usually so prevalent when Leno is in goal.
There was a nervy moment where he was quite far out from goal and lost control on the ball at his feet
I agree Grandad, no nervy moments just confident handling, command of his area and excellent distribution.
that snake Leno must not come near our goal post (let him wait out the next few weeks and leave the club as he said)……..its saddening we lost martinez when club choose him over martinez and now he wish to repay the club by leaving…
again elneny and partey must pair
@mish.
Snake ??????????????
Let’s do it properly eh, and look EXACTLY at what Leno said.
““I know that I still have two years left on my contract and I’m also 29. For a goalkeeper, that’s not too old. I’ve still got some years to go.
“I’m very happy at the club. I don’t know what will come in the future, but I’m open to everything. Maybe for a new adventure or to stay at Arsenal. Like I said, I don’t think about my future because two years is a long time. At the moment there are no conversations with the club or anything else.”
Where did Leno say he was leaving ??
Show me a pro’ who reveals their negotiating hand 2 years ahead of time. ;
“Oh yea, I want to stay at Arsenal forever”, his agent would have a fit – one crap contract coming up !
Whatever you may think of Leno as a player ………………………………………………………………………”Snake” ?
Some elements of our “fanbase” !
Other News:
Mou named as Roma next manager from the start of the new season
Poor Roma
😂👍
That’s another whopping pay out for him when they get rid of him after a season then….
let us have it like this.
Leno,
Berellin, Holding/Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney/Cedric
Partey, Xhaka
Saka, Smith/Ordegard, Martinelli
Aubemeyang.
Ryan
Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Cedric
Partey, Xhaka
Saka ESR Pepe
Auba
Martinelli would be my first sub in if the team struggles. Hard call starting with Martinelli on the bench, but Saka is too good, Auba looking hungry as ST, and it’s a tough call with Pepe.
Unfortunately, I expect Arteta to chop the lineup as he is prone to do for no reason, so Xhaka could be at LB again, Elneny in the midfield, and Willian on the wing or as a false 9.
Nope…