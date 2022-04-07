Should Arteta trust Nuno Tavares against Brighton?

Mikel Arteta’s decision to sub Nuno Tavares after 34 minutes in the FA Cup in January could now come back to haunt him.
The truth is any Arsenal player could have been hacked off for not showing up at the City Ground, but our manager decided to pick on one of the least experienced members of our squad.
He did the same Monday in another game where the whole team inexcusably lacked any hunger, but this time the Portuguese lasted till half time.
He easily could have made an example out of Gabriel who was just as responsible for the goals we conceded, but he seems to treat certain individuals different to others.
It would be counterproductive to think our left back was the only issue at Selhurst Park?
The confidence of your stand-in full back wouldn’t be the manager’s concern, which is until Kieran Tierney was ruled out for the season.
With the Gunners still having to face 4 out of the top 7 in their last 9 fixtures, can we trust the self-belief of a 22-year-old who clearly his own boss doesn’t rate?
The early consensus among Gooners is that Xhaka can be a makeshift full back (although there is a gap in midfield with Partey injured), Cedric can switch sides, or a formation change of 3 centre backs would allow Saka to play as an wing back.
Yet here’s an idea for a coach being paid thousands of pounds a week, why not get the best out of the resources you have?
Why not on the training pitch, teach a youngster where he’s going wrong, put your arm around him and help him find his smile again?
That was meant to be the Spaniard’s strengths at Man City.
He’s a player you were happy to pay 8 million to buy, so you must have seen qualities.
You must also have taken into consideration it’s a young man’s first season in a new country in a more demanding League?
You thought he was prepared enough to allow Bellerin to go out on loan and in January ripped up Kolasinac’s contract and essentially did the same with Callum Chambers.
By the transfer window you had months to observe the talent. If you deemed him not ready, why not bring someone else in, instead of making it a priority to slash the wage bill?
That was the same month we made our attack weaker.
Aubameyang has since scored 7 times In Spain while Laca and Eddie have one Prem penalty between them this year.
That’s the firepower we have to rely on as we go to the Lane, the Bridge, London Stadium and host Man United.
Again that was because our manager was allowed to wash his hands of an asset, either unwilling or unable (or both) to find a solution to a problem.
He did the same regarding Ozil and the worry is the 40-year-old is being taught in his first job that giving up on talent is acceptable.
It’s not.
Part of a leader’s role in various posts is to get the very best out of the tools you have.
If not, bring in those who can do the job better.
Knowing Tierney’s injury record, it’s not acceptable with 9 games left to say we don’t have a quality alternative, because you had two windows to do that. An injury in one position shouldn’t require players being played out of position or change of systems.
Is Xhaka not being in midfield really better then giving Tavares another chance?
Brighton at home is a fixture where there is zero reason why we can’t build up his confidence.
The Emirates has been brilliant this campaign at sticking by the players.
So after 90 minutes and a clean sheet on Saturday there is zero reason why we can’t rebuild Nuno’s mojo.
That’s surely better than just giving up on him.
Who would you play at left back this weekend?
Dan Smith
This is when when a coach on the paper analyzes a coach of the month. LOL..
Yes and yes. Of course yes Tavares most feature against Brighton. When Arteta bought he his qualities were known and over time Tavares will be unstoppable. Don’t forget prior to being drafted in against Crystal Palace he had been in the side lines for long. He needs game time to reestablish himself and be consistent. So yes.
Pick Tavares, perfect game for him to play himself back into form. Brighton are off form, one goal in seven games, if he cannot manage them then look at the other options.
We’ve all seen his potential when he first arrived, so it’s up to the manager to get those kind of performances out of him.
Maybe after being here for an extended period of time has changed the way he plays vs what we saw when he first arrived and played how he did for his previous club.
Move Saka to left back and play Pepe at right wing. Alternatevely, play Xhaka at left back and play Lokonga in the middle. Another option would be playing a back 3 of White-Holding-Gabriel. Saka at left wing back, Soares at right wing back
“…is being taught in his first job that giving up on talent is acceptable”
This is the most fearful part. No team in the world, no matter how rich deliberately pays players to leave, only Arsenal. If Arteta was the manager of Crystal Palace, will he be able to throw away players like he’s currently doing at Arsenal knowing that there isn’t enough money to purchase more? While there have been many good things to cheer about this season, I really fear we would not make the top four cos of Tottenham’s Conte. Backup players need to be given minutes, however little, and Tavares is clearly rusty. But the manager should not have made an example of him, cos like Pepe, his confidence will be severely shot. I still maintain what I’ve said before that Saka and Martinelli were already on a meteoric rise before Arteta came. Odegaard was already superb in Spain with Real Sociedad before arriving. White and Gabriel were already among the best in their positions in their different leagues before arriving. Lokonga seems to have regressed from his time in Belgium. Same with Tavares. Arteta should be developing players like Nketiah, Okonkwo, Patino and Balogun but there is no indication that he can do that himself. Top four should be achievable this season and I want to trust that Arteta can achieve it. But if he doesn’t, he shouldn’t be sacked but should obviously not get the new contract
We have several players who have basically been ignored for two months. Leno Holding Tavares Elneny Lokonga Pepe Nketiah who are all now expected to step up and be in top form 10 seconds after being thrown on in the 75th minute. So give Tavares a chance especially as it’s Brighton at home.
Emery is on the verge of taking Villarreal to the semi final of the champions league, the same coach that losses top4 by a single point and take us to our first European final in 25 years. If we don’t get top4 by the end of the season, Arteta should be sacked.
He defeated the same Bayern that always give it to us back to back, 5:1.
Nuno for me is a pure wing back, cant play in 4 just like Kola in an arsenal shirt.
he may come good a season or 2 but im not convinced at all on him. Ppl raved about him when he covered for KT at teh start but for me he was awful, really cant defend to save his life.
he has time on his hands to improve, time will tell but for me he wont be good enough for a few seasons if ever.
He needs to learn to defend and improve his close control as ive seen elephants at the circus have better close control than him
I would imagine Tavares will play on Saturday, at left back
Arteta said after the game that it was a tactical decision to allow him to bring on Martinelli with ESR and Saka rather than instead of one of them, he took Cedric off a bit later to bring on Eddie (with Laca rather than instead of him), we were 2-0 down and had to have a go, it didn’t work because we lost but we were better 2nd half and if Saka had been awarded the pen or one of our chances had been converted it would have been game on
But that’s not really what the article was about anyway was it
Cedric at right back and Tomi at left back (assuming he is available) as he is nearly as good with his left foot as with his right.