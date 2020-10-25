Should Arteta try using Kolasinac on the left wing?

Would we benefit from Kolasinac being deployed on the wing? (opinion)

A feature of a lot of our players, especially the defenders is that they like to run forward and try to get the ball in to the box as much as they can.

One of those players is one of our current left backs Sead Kolasinac. It can also be argued that he plays better as a winger then he does as a defender, as has been mentioned many times by our readers!).

Cast your minds back to when he first joined us, where he was an absolute beast on the left-hand side with both his defending and forward running ability. The crosses he used to put into the box were at times sublime, and he also used to score the odd goal every now and then adding something more to the team. But fast forward to now and there is no denying that at times he seems to struggle with his defending, like everyone does, he is human at the end of the day, but would it be worth giving him a new position to play in?

I personally think he would benefit being deployed on the wing, just in front of Tierney and we know both players like to run forward but I think for Kolasinac, knowing he would have Tierney behind him to defend if the ball was lost and the opponent was counter attacking, would make him play so much freer and better.

As Arteta likes to play his players both in and out of position I don’t see why he can’t take the risk and play Kolasinac on the wing. If he doesn’t try, he won’t know if it works but he would always have the back up of Tierney on the left if things weren’t working out.

And who knows if he did that, we may even get more goals coming from crosses, again giving the team yet another option when it comes to chances. Gooners?

Shenel Osman