Should Arteta try using Kolasinac on the left wing?

Would we benefit from Kolasinac being deployed on the wing? (opinion)
A feature of a lot of our players, especially the defenders is that they like to run forward and try to get the ball in to the box as much as they can.
One of those players is one of our current left backs Sead Kolasinac. It can also be argued that he plays better as a winger then he does as a defender, as has been mentioned many times by our readers!).
Cast your minds back to when he first joined us, where he was an absolute beast on the left-hand side with both his defending and forward running ability. The crosses he used to put into the box were at times sublime, and he also used to score the odd goal every now and then adding something more to the team. But fast forward to now and there is no denying that at times he seems to struggle with his defending, like everyone does, he is human at the end of the day, but would it be worth giving him a new position to play in?
I personally think he would benefit being deployed on the wing, just in front of Tierney and we know both players like to run forward but I think for Kolasinac, knowing he would have Tierney behind him to defend if the ball was lost and the opponent was counter attacking, would make him play so much freer and better.
As Arteta likes to play his players both in and out of position I don’t see why he can’t take the risk and play Kolasinac on the wing. If he doesn’t try, he won’t know if it works but he would always have the back up of Tierney on the left if things weren’t working out.
And who knows if he did that, we may even get more goals coming from crosses, again giving the team yet another option when it comes to chances. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Yeah, on the left wing of a aeroplane! 🤣🤣
🤣🤣 Poor Grug!!
Please, Kolastinac should not play today. He slows down counter attacks with his habit of retreating with back passes to team mates.
He is so fond of it and this kills momentum and counter attacksHe is an initial spot
Are there no better materials for the position?
Whoever is not good should be shown the way out just like Ozil.
???????????????????? Are you talking about Sead Kolasinac….our Kolasinac or a different one. Our Kolasinac is not good enough to play for a top side. If there’s another Kolasinac you’ve seen, who is a really good footballer write to Arteta. Our Kolasinac has no end result and forgets where he is.
That’s right let’s fill the gap with a slow club footed defender with no positional sense and limited crossing ability …that should work out ok!! Next suggestion?
I do enjoy a good giggle in the morning lol thanks for that
Shenel, I think you’ve made a solid case that might work concerning Sead Kolasinac if Arteta plays him as a true and out left winger in games for Arsenal in the PL.
But as for the possibility of trying him in that role against Leicester in Arsenal home match today in the PL, the experiment may have to wait if Arteta will accept to use him as you have opined.
For, this is because the idea will first needs to be tried in training sessions to perfect it before deploying him in the role in a competitive match. Maybe after trying him in practice sessions in the training ground and if it worked, then the gaffer may play him as a winger behind Tierney or Saka at left full back in a flat-four defence as a starter of start him from the bench in Arsenal next away match to Man Utd in the PL next weekend.
The only left back position he should play is left back in the changing room.
Kolasinac on the left wing? No!
He can’t beat anyone (unless it’s an armed robber of course), he can’t cross the ball and when he does get forward usually passes backwards. If we are not playing Saka on the left, or Auba, then try Pepe there but Kolasinac! No, No, No.
Left on the bench is his best spot with perhaps the chance of bolstering the defence late in the game.