Should Aubameyang continue to be the Arsenal captain?

Should Auba Still Be Captain? by Dan
While Arsenal haven’t officially confirmed what the exact disciplinary protocol Aubameyang supposedly broke was at the weekend, it’s believed it involves time keeping, with the striker, not for the first time, running late.
Arteta has always promised he has certain values and anyone who will not follow his ethos will not be tolerated.
I can imagine his mentor Pep Guardiola teaching his apprentice the importance of showing up for work on time.
After all, if the everyday man or women were consistently late for their job, their boss wouldn’t accept traffic as an excuse.
If you care enough leave your house earlier.
Clearly though our captain felt the matter was trivial and did not warrant him being dropped for such a crucial fixture.
That is a problem.
If our manager had his way the matter would have been ended Monday morning, with his striker having had the night to process the development and everyone could move on.
Instead, it’s believed that Auba made it very apparent on the bench that he wasn’t impressed with not being subbed on and at the first possible moment drove away from the Emirates, not joining in with the celebrations.
Of course, you want your players disappointed to not play but the issue is this is our skipper, therefore the dressing room leader.
A Tony Adams, Vieira or Henry would have been happy enough we had beaten Spurs to put that above their own personal disappointment.
No one is bigger than the club.
A player can be gutted to not be selected but that does not mean they have a divine right to play.
The manager could have several reasons not to pick you, it’s not up to the player to decide if that reason is acceptable.
Arteta made it clear, his preference was for his forward to take his medicine, learn from his error and by the next day draw a line under everything.
Therefore, Auba’s reaction to the punishment is as concerning as his original discretion.
This is not a player who has been scoring 20 plus goals this season.
He is the face of a squad who finished in their worst League position in two decades last season and are on course to do even worse this campaign.
He should be embarrassed.
This, from a man who himself has admitted how accommodating his employers have been to his personal problems
So, if his boss says time keeping is important, he should lead by example, not be a liability.
Being a leader takes more than making your peers laugh and coming up with fancy goal celebrations and high fives. You are meant to be the connection between management and the locker room. The one man the coach can trust when his back is turned to be implementing his vision.
A Roy Keane would not have been late for a Manchester Derby!
What about Gerrard in a Merseyside Derby?
A John Terry before a big game?
These men wouldn’t have slept let alone be the last to be prepared for battle.
For too long our armband meant nothing. A prop often to keep a player’s ego happy, who we knew wanted to leave.
If Arteta wants that role to be about representing the pride and prestige of the values our club once represented, then that’s good enough for me
If Aubameyang can’t do that, then maybe the captaincy isn’t for him?
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan Smith
We don’t actually know, as you say, what the exact problem was, or in fact is, and what has been said in private between player and manager. It will be interesting to see how this pays out as it could all be a storm in a teacup and blow over very quickly or it could be the beginning of the end for the player at Arsenal. We will get a clue if he plays tomorrow and his demeanor in the game. I support the manager and I support the player but over the above, I support the club, whatever the outcome.
Answer to the question …
Absolutely not ,I believe he was given it when Xhaka told the fans to fck off ,maybe an incentive so he would sign his contract Seeing he was in his final season .another balls up by Emery and his Gang .
Luiz would be my captain all day long or give it back to Xhaka as he always seems to be first name on the teamsheet and he is a
Leader even if some don’t like to admit it .
He has always been the wrong choice for captaincy of arsenal from day one,the mistake arteta made was failing to appoint a new captain when he arrived instead he continued with emery’s madness of group of captains.though we don’t have enough natural born leaders in our squad apart from luiz,i still think bellerin or holding would’ve made a better captain than aubameyang
If we are looking to the future, I think Kieron Tierney should be the captain. But if we are just trying to steady the ship with some leadership skills, then Luiz would be captain subject to him getting a one year extension.
But I do not think the captaincy should be changed this season as it adds further turmoil to this season which has at best been ‘Hot and Cold’ and at worst been ‘Poor’ especially considering the players in the team which has been the best in the last 4 years.
Couldn’t have put it better myself Dan
There is plenty to believe in the captain’s armband going to Auba as a sweetener but if he is unable to carry out the role as expected (as in Adams,Keane and Terry variety) then I’d like to see him relieved of the stress of it all. His clear distress when the goals dried up marked for me his unsuitability. He needed an arm around HIS shoulders. Thisis not a criticism as such rather that he is too sensitive for the role
As much as I would like a change, this could make matters worse and that isn’t a great outcome either. Oh to be a football manager.