Should Aubameyang now be the back up to Martinelli?

Aubameyang is Not Undroppable. by AI

Aubameyang, without a doubt, is the best striker at Arsenal. His movement and decisiveness in the penalty box are unmatched. However, beyond that, there is not much else.

Aubameyang is not great at building play, whether on the wings or in the middle. His hold-up is abysmal for a top club and his game-intensity and defensive workrate leaves much to be desired. Recently, his body language has been stinking, despite having the captain armband. And he seems to have lost his finishing, too.

Gabriel Martinelli is some stark contrast to him. Despite his injury, the Brazilian showed his decisiveness, workrate and intensity on his return. He is a better dribbler than Aubameyang and is not far off at finishing, either. All in all, Martinelli looks to be a better option than the Gabonese, and only previous exploits and squad politics count for the captain.

Aubameyang’s new, huge contract requires him to be play like the superstar he is. Arsenal can no longer afford ageing players on their last legs with huge salaries. Enough of this Ozil nonsense. If Aubameyang is not producing at the level required of him he should not be undroppable. Drop him for someone who will end up leading the line for Arsenal. Maybe that will fire his ass up.

Agboola Israel