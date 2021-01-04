Should Aubameyang now be the back up to Martinelli?

Aubameyang is Not Undroppable. by AI
Aubameyang, without a doubt, is the best striker at Arsenal. His movement and decisiveness in the penalty box are unmatched. However, beyond that, there is not much else.
Aubameyang is not great at building play, whether on the wings or in the middle. His hold-up is abysmal for a top club and his game-intensity and defensive workrate leaves much to be desired. Recently, his body language has been stinking, despite having the captain armband. And he seems to have lost his finishing, too.
Gabriel Martinelli is some stark contrast to him. Despite his injury, the Brazilian showed his decisiveness, workrate and intensity on his return. He is a better dribbler than Aubameyang and is not far off at finishing, either. All in all, Martinelli looks to be a better option than the Gabonese, and only previous exploits and squad politics count for the captain.
Aubameyang’s new, huge contract requires him to be play like the superstar he is. Arsenal can no longer afford ageing players on their last legs with huge salaries. Enough of this Ozil nonsense. If Aubameyang is not producing at the level required of him he should not be undroppable. Drop him for someone who will end up leading the line for Arsenal. Maybe that will fire his ass up.
Agboola Israel
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Excuse me I think it is too early for this. He can be dropped for some matches to get his form fixed but not saying he should be a backup to Martinelli. That why most of us can’t be good managers. Not a fan of auba but this article should be for next season if he fails to get things sorted.
What a terrible article! Yes he’s lost his mojo somewhat but there’s hardly a need to slaughter him like you just have. Shame on you!
👍
Auba could be dropped and brought in gradually to regain form.there are ups and downs in life and auba will eventually bounce back.
I swear arsenal fans are the worst. I don’t know if it’s just that we’ve been so used to having one obvious star that we simply can’t fathom the idea of a fully functional 11 or if it’s just that people have poor analytical skills.
Simply look at the last 3 articles counting this one and you’ll see what I’m saying.
Where did this idea of starting player-backup player come from? Can’t we just have arsenal players? So does Martinelli have to be better than Auba or vice versa? Can’t your prayer just be that they are both at their best so that we just choose the starter based on what the gameplan is ?
Same applies to the Pepe/Saka argument . Rather than choosing who should start and whom we should bin, shouldn’t we just support them and give them both the best environment to be starters so that we can have different options?
Finally, when it comes to linkup play, in the middle, you are right. Auba’s linkup is poor. On the flank though, he does linkup well.
As an arsenal fan, I want to be in a position where any player being on the bench is there for tactical reasons as opposed to form reasons.