Should Aubameyang start for Arsenal against Slavia Prague on Thursday?

Mikel Arteta has got a very big decision to make on Thursday as the Gunners have to go all out for a win in Prague or lose out on a place in the Europa League semi-final, effectively ending our season.

So he has to decide on whether to play Aubameyang up front or not. Our captain looks like he has been playing under a dark grey cloud since he was dropped from the North London derby and has hardly been involved in the few games since.

He didn’t manage even one attempt on goal against West Ham or Liverpool, and was left on the bench until the last 15 minutes of the first leg against Slavia, but at least got one shot on goal before storming off at the final whistle. He was not even on the bench against Sheffield at the weekend due to a mystery illness…

So maybe he won’t even be available for Thursday’s crucial game, but Paul Merson said on SkySports that he thinks that Aubameyang simply must start if Arsenal are going to have the best chance of advancing ahead of the Czech Champions. “If I need to win a football match and I know I will get chances there – I might not get many, but they will get chances Arsenal – I need my best goalscorer on the pitch.

“If he does not bring anything else to the party, he will put the ball in the back of the net. And even if he is four yards out and he taps it in, that is what you call a good goal because no-one else is there to tap it in, he is the one there. He finds himself at the back post tapping them in and there is an art to that.

“So for me, he plays, as they have to win. You have to get your goalscorers on the pitch when you have to win. If you do not have to win and you are protecting the lead, then you do not have him in the team as you want people tracking back for the team.”

“So that tells you everything and it is another Ozil situation…

So, Gooners, what do you think? Do you think that Arteta should keep the faith that Abameyang will come good again on Thursday? Or is it too much of a risk?