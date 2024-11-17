Should Ben White even be accepted back by England? Harry Kane and Redknapp say no…

Has Ben White stopped being selfish for England and the Nation?

It has been declared recently that Ben White is looking to finally play for England after nearly three years worth of absence.

Apparently Talksport reporter Adrian Durham has announced that Arsenal’s centre-back is interested in being included in England’s manager Thomas Tuchel plans come March, once he takes over from current interim boss Lee Carsley.

This has come as a shock to not only those associated with Arsenal but also the nation of England.

White originally fell out with the England camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following his clash with coach Steve Holland. The defender was told off in front of his colleagues in what was described an “angry exchange” after apparently not taking in information about The Three Lions opponents during the competition, in relation to tactics and training data. To make matters worse apparently White struggled to get on with his teammates within the side.

From that day forward White refused to play for his country representing the people of his nation England for the last time in March 2022, when Ivory Coast were beaten with conviction 3-0 in a World Cup warm-up match (friendly).

Current temporary England head coach Carsley also failed to reach out to White when asked about his involvement with the Three Lions since his takeover which doesn’t look to include him anytime soon.

In relation to calling the top Arsenal defender, Carsley said: ”I’ve not planned to, no.”

He further stated: ”We spoke about this in the squad selection. Every player that is eligible to play for England is in with a chance. As far as I’m aware he asked to not be contacted. If that changes, that will change.”

However, White hasn’t been the only England player to drop out of the team, in fact even teammates Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice have recently rejected the chance to play for their country in the recent International break.

This is something which has irritated the nerves of England captain Harry Kane, mentioning: “England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth (Southgate) was hot on that and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players.

“I think it’s a tough period of the season, maybe that’s been taken advantage of a little bit. I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. I think England comes before anything, any club situation.”

Obviously judging White by his actions for the past two years the defender would probably disagree partly with this statement with Arsenal coming before England.

Well renowned English manager and now media pundit Harry Redknapp was in frustration with White’s lack of representation for his country in March when he refused to play for Southgate’s side.

An outraged Redknapp proclaimed:”He doesn’t want to play for his country, he goes to the World Cup then comes home because he’s not getting in the team. I’m sorry, you’ve had your opportunity. You don’t want to play for England? You tell the Bobby Moore’s of this world who’s got 100-odd caps.

” The Shiltons, the Beckhams, the Rooneys-those people, go and tell the Billy Bonds of this world who didn’t get a cap and should have done, and all those great players that you don’t want to play for your country. I think it’s disgusting, I can’t have it.”

Many are already questioning why White would prefer to play under Tuchel than Southgate. If he thought the England set-up was harsh under Southgate’s reign, it could be even worse for him under Tuchel who’s louder and more brutal than that of the former Three Lions boss.

If Tuchel and England accepts Whites olive leaf then perhaps he can override his public criticism of lack of patriotism for wanting to not be a part of the national team?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…