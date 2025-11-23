Should Ben White replace injured Gabriel for Arsenal’s huge run of fixtures?

A lot has been made of the recent injury to Gabriel Magalhães and chief among the conundrum is the perfect replacement for him in the starting IX. The Brazilian is set for a spell on the sidelines due to a groin injury he picked up during the recent international break. The Gunners are set to be without an influential figure at the back, while they will also be losing a lot of their set piece threat in the process. No other player in the squad can so much as even replicate his level of threat from dead balls and that will be a big miss indeed. Looking at the options currently up for debate with regards to his replacement in the starting IX, I am surprised that a particular name has hardly been mentioned.

Could Ben White be the answer?

Ben White is indeed a viable option for Mikel Arteta to consider among a host of other options. The 28 year old has barely gotten a sniff at Mikel Arteta’s starting line up this term and that has been due to the brilliance of Jurrien Timber. A plethora of injuries were almost solely to blame for him losing his spot on the team, but Timber has been a huge factor. The Dutchman has maintained his stranglehold on the starting jersey since he made the position his own last season. With the right back slot currently under lock and key, Gabriel’s injury could be a viable means for him to get back in the starting line up.

Most of us are forgetting he is a centre half. He might have gotten leaner to be able to thrive as a fullback, but he is still equipped to put a shift in centrally. He possesses the blend of pace and power necessary to maintain a high defensive line, while he is not lacking in aggression or aerial presence either. Him being comfortable with the ball at the back means we will not have to worry about angle bias in the build up, ensuring we progress smoothly up the pitch.

Ben white “didn’t put a foot wrong” in Carabao Cup display

Experience may be key in a demanding fixture run

While the strongest argument for him to fill in for Gabriel is experience, Piero Hincapié and Cristhian Mosquera are the best replacements on paper, but considering our run of fixtures coming up, it may be better to prioritise experience. Think back to how costly Mosquera’s error was against Newcastle away and think again about the importance of Premier League know how for the upcoming run.

Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the space of a week will be demanding and it will take a lot from this Arsenal squad to secure 9 points in those fixtures.

These are my opinions, would love to hear yours in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

