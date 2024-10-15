Should Ben White return to the England squad once a new manager is appointed?

Ben White has preferred not to be available for selection however with a new management, he will undoubtedly have more chances if he returns.

The England international has continued his self imposed exile from the England set up which he hasn’t been apart of since his mysterious departure from the squad midway through the 2022 World Cup.

It was mysterious for a while at the time but however the reason for his early departure from that squad became clearer after the conclusion of the tournament when reports made us to believe that a falling out with the assistant manager Steve Holland was to blame for his early departure.

He has since made himself unavailable for selection for the England national team due to a few reasons, with that falling out in particular being the main culprit. I suspect White might also see it to be pointless going on international duty with England only for him to sit on the bench most of the time.

This absolutely benefits us because less game time with England for him translates into more game time for us with no worry of injury being sustained in an international break (even though he’s carrying an injury currently) however having our players representing their country on a regular basis is not only a source of pride for the player, but also a source of pride to the club and the fans at large which is why I think he should change his stance and make himself available for selection again.

His versatility along with the fact that there has been a change in management since his last spat with Steve Holland means that he’ll most likely have the chance to play if he decides to put himself back in contention the England national team.

If he chooses not to return to England set up, no one would absolutely blame him, some gooners will be delighted even but if he does chooses to return soon then we’ll absolutely back his decision to represent his country!

What are your thoughts on this gooners, should White consider returning to the England national team soon?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

