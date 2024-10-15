Should Ben White return to the England squad once a new manager is appointed?

Ben White has preferred not to be available for selection however with a new management, he will undoubtedly have more chances if he returns.
The England international has continued his self imposed exile from the England set up which he hasn’t been apart of since his mysterious departure from the squad midway through the 2022 World Cup.
It was mysterious for a while at the time but however the reason for his early departure from that squad became clearer after the conclusion of the tournament when reports made us to believe that a falling out with the assistant manager Steve Holland was to blame for his early departure.
He has since made himself unavailable for selection for the England national team due to a few reasons, with that falling out in particular being the main culprit. I suspect White might also see it to be pointless going on international duty with England only for him to sit on the bench most of the time.
This absolutely benefits us because less game time with England for him translates into more game time for us with no worry of injury being sustained in an international break (even though he’s carrying an injury currently) however having our players representing their country on a regular basis is not only a source of pride for the player, but also a source of pride to the club and the fans at large which is why I think he should change his stance and make himself available for selection again.
His versatility along with the fact that there has been a change in management since his last spat with Steve Holland means that he’ll most likely have the chance to play if he decides to put himself back in contention the England national team.
If he chooses not to return to England set up, no one would absolutely blame him, some gooners will be delighted even but if he does chooses to return soon then we’ll absolutely back his decision to represent his country!
What are your thoughts on this gooners, should White consider returning to the England national team soon?
KENNETH BENJAMIN
I’m not sure that we quite got to the bottom of his sudden departure from the England squad. I recall it was covered in the media at the time along the lines of a “personal problem” which was thought (by some at the time) to relate to a family illness or something similar. It was all a little odd.
However, whether White gets back into the England squad will depend upon the new coach, whoever he may be, not as the article suggests on what White choses. Players are invited to join, not the other way around. If they accept, fair enough. If not, there are alternatives.
Things have obviously moved on since White left back in 2022 and although we’d like to see him back it may (well) not be a question of simply returning as if the last two years or so hadn’t happened.
It was common knowledge that he wasn’t happy with his treatment from Steve Holland.
If he wants to make himself available, he can.
If he doesn’t want to, he won’t.
Frankly the less players we have on international duty, the better.
There’s no “should” about it. Ben has already made it clear that he has no intention of returning, so it’s his choice and the future coach’s decision as to if and when he returns.
I’d like to see him back if only to supply the missing support for Saka which Walker doesn’t give.
Why do you think we have any input into this. Clearly Ben will do what Ben wants to do, and probably will not notice this article.
Internationals games are becoming a liability, with regards to injuries and player burnout. But happy either way, because he is an Arsenal player.
Sure he should return once Southgate leaves, a situation badly mismanaged by the England manager, man management is skill not many happen to master.