Should Bukayo Saka be next in line for captain of Arsenal?

For me this season, Bukayo Saka started off a little shaky, and because I know how good he is as a player, my standards are pretty high for the 22-year-old right winger and sometimes I forget that he’s still so young because of how mature he has become since breaking into the first team. But since the new year, he’s looked back to his old self and looks filled with confidence and composure again.

I understand Martin Odegaard was picked as captain for a reason and his leadership has been great this season, Mikel Arteta clearly trusts him to lead this group and you can see that it’s done a lot for his game. Some players can’t take the heat of being a captain and their form can dip because of the pressure that’s put on their shoulder, especially at a big club like Arsenal, but Odegaard has looked to take it in his stride and has grown because of it.

And I’m not saying, “take the armband off Odegaard and give it to Saka”, because I actually don’t think Saka is 100% ready for that right now, but as a homegrown player who clear bleeds Red and White and has so much love for the club, could you see him as the future captain of Arsenal?

Personally, I think yes, and I can’t see anyone else who could do it or would deserve to do it more. I’d love nothing more than to see Saka be a one club man for his entire career and be able to win everything. He has helped to take this club back to where it belongs and as a homegrown talent, I think he would want nothing more than to do that at Arsenal.

But I do worry that their might come a time when offers will come in for Saka and I know it sounds a bit ridiculous now because he clearly bleeds red and white but you never know in football, there’s players who have grown up at clubs, supported them their whole life and played 90% of their career at a club and one day just up and leave. If Arsenal don’t get the type of achievements we all hope they do, that’s always going to be a possibility.

But something that I do think would persuade Saka to stay and continue at Arsenal would be that armband. He’s a passionate player and wears his heart on his sleeve and I think to him, that would be one of the highest honours and if you had to pick anyone but Odegaard right now, it would be Saka, wouldn’t it?

He’s maturing every year and is not one of the young boys anymore, at least not mentally. I’d love to see him wear the armband in the future for this great club.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

