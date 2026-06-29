Should Declan Rice play as a right back for England?

England is facing a growing problem at right back after losing both Reece James and Jarell Quansah to injuries during the World Cup group stage, leaving the squad short of options in that position ahead of the knockout rounds.

Declan Rice could potentially provide a solution despite being one of England’s most important midfield players. The Arsenal star would normally be expected to start in midfield whenever fully fit, meaning the coaching staff would prefer not to disrupt the balance of the side unless necessary.

Rice Could Offer Defensive Solution

Rice has also been managing injury concerns during the tournament and is not yet fully fit, although he remains available for selection and is determined to continue representing England at the World Cup.

England does possess greater depth in midfield, with players such as Morgan Rogers and Kobbie Mainoo struggling for regular minutes since the tournament began. That depth could potentially allow Thomas Tuchel to consider alternative uses for Rice if the injury problems at right back continue.

Using Rice as an emergency option in defence could help solve England’s lack of depth in that area while also allowing the team to maintain experience and composure on the pitch during crucial matches.

Cascarino Suggests Tactical Change

If James and Quansah are ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, there is increasing discussion around possible tactical adjustments England may need to make before the knockout stages intensify.

Tony Cascarino believes Rice could successfully fill the role at right back, particularly given his versatility and previous experience playing in defensive positions for club and country.

Speaking as quoted by talkSPORT, Cascarino said:

“If I’m brutally honest, I would really think about playing Declan Rice there.

“I think he could do it. I’ve always said, Declan Rice can play centre-half, he can play midfield, and you could play him as a full-back.”

England will now assess their options carefully as they prepare for the next stage of the tournament while monitoring the fitness of their injured defenders.

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