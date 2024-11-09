Should Declan Rice play through pain against Chelsea?

Arsenal is facing a major challenge as Declan Rice is an injury doubt ahead of their crucial Premier League game against Chelsea. The midfielder has been an essential player for the Gunners this season, featuring in nearly every match. However, Rice missed Arsenal’s Champions League game against Inter Milan due to injury and has struggled to recover in time for the Chelsea match.

Hours before the game, Rice still seems to be feeling pain, which puts his participation in doubt. The Gunners have been working relentlessly to get the England international back into the squad, especially now that captain Martin Odegaard is fit to play. The club is in a race against time to assess Rice’s fitness and make a decision on whether he can play through the pain.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is keen to have Rice in the squad for the Chelsea match, even if he is not 100% fit. The Gunners may be prepared to let him play through pain, knowing how important his presence in the midfield is. Rice has been a standout performer for Mikel Arteta’s side since his summer move, contributing both defensively and offensively. His absence would be a big blow for Arsenal, especially in a game that could be crucial in their bid for the Premier League title.

However, there is a risk that if Rice plays while still injured, he could worsen the issue, which might sideline him for a more extended period. Arsenal’s medical team is likely monitoring his condition closely to determine whether he can make the sacrifice and play through the pain or whether it would be better for him to rest and recover fully.

Rice’s availability remains uncertain, but his determination to play and help his team is a testament to his importance in the squad. Arsenal is hoping for a last-minute recovery, but if he is not fully fit, his absence will be felt by the Gunners in this highly anticipated clash with Chelsea.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…