Should Dennis Bergkamp return to Arsenal as he returns to football?

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp is set to return to football after six years away.

After leaving his role as an assistant manager at Ajax in 2017, Bergkamp has stayed away from the game for personal reasons.

However, he is now prepared to return and made that clear in a recent interview. The Gunners’ legend said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’m itching to get back into football once more.

“I don’t think I am good enough to be a head coach, as I don’t think am sufficiently interested to want to manage everything.

“I respect people who can do this, but I prefer a different role – in between the youth squad and the first team.

“I find the best job to be in developing players. My role in acting as a bridge for youth-team players in getting to the first eleven suited me the best.”

Bergkamp was one of Arsenal’s finest players, and a statue was built for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Most key roles at Arsenal at the moment are being held by their former players, with Edu and Mikel Arteta holding very important positions at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bergkamp is one of our most beloved figures and most Gooners will gladly take him back in any role at the club.

However, we trust the board to make the right decision and if they feel he can do a good job for the team, they will hand him a role at the Emirate.

