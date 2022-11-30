Should Arsenal Women’s veteran defender Jen Beattie be used more often?

Should Eidevall be using Arsenal Women’s veteran defender Jen Beattie more? by Michelle

The Scottish-born Beattie joined Arsenal in 2019, from Manchester City, signing a new contract this summer. Jen is a true legend of the Women’s Super League, having made well over 100 appearances in the competition.

31 year old Beattie started on the bench for Arsenal’s latest outing, when they took on Juventus away in Turin last week, in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group stage.

She was brought off the bench 20 minutes into the second half, in place of Jordan Nobbs, as Arsenal were 1-0 down after Lineth Beerensteyn’s goal shortly after half-time. The veteran defender’s introduction helped to turn the match around, with Beattie oozing experience and composure as Arsenal grabbed an equaliser through Vivianne Miedema ’s header shortly after, securing Arsenal a 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Boss Jonas Eidevall praised Jen Beattie’s performance, as the Scottish centre-back came on to provide additional stability and experience to the back line, saying I think it’s important as we get in Beattie from the bench: she provides us with a lot of calm, she provides a lot of leadership on the pitch, great decision-making with the ball. That’s how you can often change the game in the second half – with substitutions. I think we used that well today. I’m very happy for Jen and she played a massive part in us coming back in this game.

In my predicted starting line-up for this match, I had Jen Beattie in the starting X1. I also had Jen Beattie in the starting XI for Arsenal’s ill-fated match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal lost 2-3.

Perhaps Jonas should have been putting Beattie’s experience, composure and calming influence onto the pitch a little more during these troubling times when our Gunners have been suffering so much with player injuries?

What do you think? Should veteran player’s like Beattie be used more often to help the team stay calm and strong in defence, especially in the absence of Leah and Rafaelle…

Michelle Maxwell

