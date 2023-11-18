Should Eidevall consider an Arsenal Women dual attacking force of Russo-Blackstenius?

Not too long after the 2023–24 women’s league season began, we discovered a few new things regarding our Arsenal Women.

Six games into the season, they have found themselves second with 13 points (3 points behind league leaders Chelsea) after four wins, a draw, and a loss.

We might have discovered, among other things, that Alessia Russo is Jonas Eidevall’s first-choice striker, and that will probably not change. Russo has been excellent thus far for the Gunners, scoring four goals in eight games. Those are respectable totals.

Russo is a reliable player for Arsenal, but even so, Jonas Eidevall ought to try forming a dangerous offensive forward between Russo and Stina Blackstenius, his second attacking alternative.

This season, Blackstenius has been reduced to the bench as Russo has taken his place at the top. Nevertheless, she has had an impact even in her brief game time. Despite only starting three of the eight games, she has five goals. The Swede’s numbers are so impressive for a marginal player that I wonder just how good she may have been as a starter.

For Arsenal’s striking, it may be a choice between Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius, but Russo is the preferred choice. Even so, why not start both and have them dominate the league?

Russo’s technical prowess and Blackstenius’s “sharpness” in front of goal could combine to create a lethal offensive combination. What do you think Gooners?

Our Gunners are back in WSL action this Sunday – fixture details below.

Fixture details

Women’s Super League

Sunday 19th November

Kick Off: 14:00 UK

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

COYGW!

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….