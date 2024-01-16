Should Eidevall consider playing 2 up front in Arsenal Women’s attack?

Should Eidevall consider playing 2 at the front?

Arsenal Women bounced back at the weekend, from that 1-0 shock defeat to Tottenham before the break, and got back into the swing of things by putting five goals past Watford in the Women’s FA Cup. So they’ve started off the year with a bang and can hopefully continue that form as we look to start the second half of the WSL season.

January can be a time to stop and reflect on the first half of the season and what has and hasn’t worked and although we’ve had a few let downs, when you look at the bigger picture, we’ve had a very good start to the season and are a bit unlucky to not be on top of the League. With a lot of new players needing time to settle and get used to Arsenal Women and Jonas Eidevall’s set up and systems, it was bound to take a bit of time to click and adjust, and as time has gone by, we’ve only looked better and better.

A major signing of the summer was Alessia Russo on a free transfer from rivals Manchester United and a signing that had all Arsenal fans excited for the future and the dominance she might bring up front for our Gunners. Although it hasn’t been what I think everyone was expecting, Russo’s been in great form in the red and white and for me, will only get better as time goes by. She may not have scored as many goals as expected but she’s been a huge part of the build up play and looks to have built a strong relationship with her new teammates.

Stina Blackstenius is another striker who’s been in good form this season, she hasn’t been given as many minutes are Russo but has produced just as much. She’s always been a big threat and danger in front of goal and always seems to find the back of the net. Although she hasn’t got as many minutes as last season, she hasn’t complained and when she does get minutes, she performs. She’s a true professional and from where I’m sitting, just loves playing for Arsenal Women.

With both players being such good strikers, it leaves me to wonder what it would look like to have them both starting up front, in a kind of 4-4-2 formation, with the middle four, coming in and out of positions and feeding the ball to the front two. Both, for me, deserve to be playing and having them both up front could be a huge benefit for us going forward. I know not many people play a 4-4-2 system anymore but with Russo and Blackstenius, I think it could work.

Having both on the pitch is surely better than just one and it might take a bit of time but I think when they really start to get going they could be an unstoppable duo up front.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

