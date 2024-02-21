Should Emirates Stadium be Arsenal Women’s home next season?

The attendance record for the Barclays Women’s Super League was shattered as Arsenal Women secured a 3-1 victory against Manchester United on Saturday 17th February, at a SOLD OUT Emirates.

This historic match marked the first time that Emirates Stadium, renowned as the home ground for Arsenal’s men’s team, reached full capacity for a WSL match.

With an impressive 60,160 tickets sold, this figure surpassed the previous WSL attendance record of 59,042, which was set during Arsenal’s triumphant 4-1 win over reigning WSL champions Chelsea, at the Emirates on December 10th 2023.

Traditionally, Arsenal’s Women’s team played their home games at Meadow Park, which has a capacity of 4,500. However, as part of their 2023-24 season plan, our Gunners scheduled six out of their 11 home league matches at the Emirates.

This move aligns with the club’s ambition, as expressed by manager Jonas Eidevall earlier this year, to eventually host all home matches for the women’s team at the Emirates, leveraging its expansive seating capacity of over 60,000.

Notably, the Emirates witnessed another landmark event last May when a record-breaking crowd of 60,063 attended the Arsenal Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, underlining the growing support for women’s football in England.

The UK’s largest attendance for a women’s football match remains the Euro 2022 final, where a staggering 87,192 fans gathered at Wembley Stadium to witness the pinnacle of women’s football. England’s Lionesses won Euro 2022 and pretty much started the ball rolling on dramatically increasing interest in the women’s game. Arsenal Women hold the top 5 WSL attendances:

60,160 Arsenal v Man United, 17th February 2024

59,042 Arsenal v Chelsea, December 2023

54,115 Arsenal v Liverpool, October 2023

47,367 Arsenal v Tottenham, September 2023

46,881 Arsenal v Chelsea, January 2023

On holding the top five attendances in WSL history, Arsenal‘s head coach Jonas Eidevall is feeling very encouraged, saying:

“It’s a movement. It’s a snowball rolling and it’s a movement. I think the atmosphere that we create and the supporters and the team create together, I think it’s special. And you can see that with the following. We can see how it grows every day, so let’s keep growing and let’s keep making each other better.”

Should Emirates be Arsenal Women’s home next season?

Michelle Maxwell

