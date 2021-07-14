Should England be allowed to host another World Cup?

England Shouldn’t Host The 2030 World Cup by Dan
It wasn’t meant to be like this was it?
England no doubt had some sort of parade arranged for Monday had they won the Euros. Instead we have had days of players being racially abused, Downing Street condemning behavior of fans inside and outside of Wembley, and a UEFA investigation having already been fined the FA after the Semi Final.
In essentially a home tournament, with the world watching, this wasn’t a good look for the country.
That’s not even including; booing of national anthems, laser pens being used, fireworks set off, Denmark fans complaining of vile chants, etc.
The fear is now it will impact Great Britain’s and Ireland’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Which it should!
There’s a perception of England within the sport of being arrogant. They self-proclaim they have the best League in the World, every tournament singing ‘It’s Coming Home’, etc.
Worse though they are very critical when other nations struggle to contain racism or hooliganism, etc., like Bulgaria, Spain, Eastern Europe, etc. England have rightfully preached about tougher sanctions and justifiably been bemused by UEFA’s light punishment over the years.
I wonder if the Football Association will be demanding huge fines now that they are the ones having to pay them?
Of course it’s the minority, but we have to be careful with that thinking.
In a venue of thousands, most are decent people. Yet what’s the number of people you accept as being in the minority?
I would be interested if that were the World Cup Final being played in Moscow where fans broke in, would the English press be calling them the minority?
In 2021 shouldn’t we aim for one person being racially abused being one too many?
The numbers of anti-social arrests are increasing on Match Days as are complaints of discrimination online.
There are countless examples of grown men and women who seem to think that in their footballing bubble they can act however they want.
That’s why you hurt what’s most important to them. If they knew stadium bans, point deductions, etc. were a consequence of their behavior would they think twice about their actions?
In a sense, I’m not worried about those cowards, but more concerned about educating the next generation.
There are children who watch YouTube and think it’s normal to swear at players if they play badly.
They are constantly hearing players being abused online to the point it’s normalised.
If a 10-year-old sees the events of the weekend and then hears we are hosting a World Cup in 9 years, what are we teaching a child?
He or she needs to see adults treating it like a big deal.
In the last two months, 2 of the UK biggest stadiums have been broken into. If that were another nation, we would say that country had a problem.
Are other nations just as guilty?
Will places with worse crime rates, human right issues, political issues, etc. still bid to host events?
Of course.
I’m asking my country to be better.
Pointing to other countries that have crowd and racism problems as well, doesn’t make it okay for you to have them as well.
We have to accept we have problems which are increasing.
Lasers, Fireworks, Breaking into Stadiums, racism …. that’s some crime sheet to build in the space of one month.
Is it fair on the majority of decent people to miss a home World Cup due to the minority?
Correcting a growing issue is more important.
Protecting players from this treatment is more crucial.
Showing that next generation this country has a zero tolerance towards this behavior must be paramount.
No different to English clubs being banned from Europe in the late 80’s and early 90’s.
Not every fan caused crowd trouble in that era, but it reached a point where Football had to say enough.
In 2021, I fear there is too much money around for anyone to really force reform.
When FIFA picks who hosts the World Cup, they are not basing their criteria on who’s fans are behaving.
The same reason why Facebook and Twitter won’t demand users register details.
The same reason why the Prem owners don’t demand Stadium bans or point deductions as a consequence to racial abuse.
……Money!
Every few decades though you have that one person who wants to make a difference. An inspirational figure who demands change. I will wait for that person who says… Enough is enough!
Dan
Depends if they can pay the FIFA officials enough to swing the votes.
Normally, the way that an England fan would acquire a ticket for the Euros or world cup would be far strickter than the final was for this last final, so reprobates would find it harder to get one. Because of covid it became easier to acquire a ticket and many true fans couldn’t get a look in. At this moment in time, i would be ashamed to host a big tournament in this country and our mindless hooligans that are desperate to cause mayhem and are alway ready and waiting to shame our country. But the WC should not be held in Qatar, for different reasons, or Russia but it is and was. Do we deserve it? No! But that answer is purely down to the hooligan element and they should not be stopping us hosting a tournament but we need to stop the plank heads getting a ticket.
NO!
Fine the FA for the shambles they are, too! Add to that the shambolic state of our police force.
England as a nation don’t deserve to represent football unfortunately. Our behavior and our poor reputation send out the wrong messages all over the world. We look like a nation of beer swilling, uncontrollable, disrespectful morons. What is worse is that most of these idiots are the future. God help us all!
Only if the authorities impose harsher punishment, bigger fines and longer jail time for the attackers/ racists
The problem is this is not the first time look at Euro 2016 and the trouble there. Okay it was on occasion instigated by Russian Ultras but none the less it was exactly the same. I’m Welsh and enjoyed 2016 as I did 2020-21. Were continually punching above our weight and that makes me proud for such a small nation. Our fans and I wouldn’t say all of them because there are a few idiots in our fan base as any, acted on a good nature at 2016 even winning awards from Eufa.
What was our reward playing games in Baku not having our stadium used for games. When as we said in France where English hooligans did what they do, and get rewarded with all their games at home bar 1. It’s not about anything else but the hiest bidder and Ceferin is even more bent that Blatter and Platini
Come on now.
Just because there are a few anonymous racist trolls online shouldn’t mean the whole country should pay.
Lets be honest, racism will never be eradicated entirely. Lets not delude ourselves. You will always have a section in every population that is racist. As long as we don’t allow them to express their ignorance face to face in our stadium or around our clubs then that’s the best we can do.
There are brazen racist nations that have not done anything deal with racism, but England is definitely not one of them.
Just because there is a coward group of ignorant online trolls shouldn’t be reason enough to punish a whole nation.
Thank you. You have saved me a comment. Agree with your whole post.
If might add regarding England being vocal when it happens to other countries aren’t we all like that?
How many of us condemn countries without free speech to the best of our abilities but we can’t give other people a chance to express their opinions to the point we refuse to converse or choose who to converse with?
No, the football authorities and police in England have shown that they’re simply not up to the task of running an event like this safely and there are too many football fans in England who cannot be relied on to act respectfully and responsibly, it’s sad but it’s what it is.
A better question should be: Should non footballing nation Qatar, which has a really poor human rights record, be allowed to hold a World Cup?
It still come to the same thing. Don’t condemn the whole nation for the actions of few. Is the whole Qatar population human rights abusers? A non football nation, did you have the same view USA 1994? Remind me what was the reason behind giving the USA the chance to host and talk about non football nation again.
It’s estimated 5000 people got into Wembley without tickets, many by force as we have seen, some stewards threatened with knives ffs! But also some stewards were letting people in after being “bribed” at £50 a time. The Wembley organisers were a shambles and whilst the police were guilty of not sorting things out, outside the stadium, they were of course not employed to police inside the stadium.
YES they should, unless you apply the criteria that Dan is putting forward to EVERY country…. and then there would never be a world Cup would there?
We need stronger punishment, naming of culprits and life time bans for any hooligans… and let’s not kid ourselves it’s just football.
We have also shown that every one of our home nation teams are not racists in any way – Germany (as an example) most certainly haven’t.
I think our own FA needs to stop preaching and act upon their own short comings within their portfolio – deduct meaningful points, relegation, empty stadiums if any club fails to react…. we need someone with a backbone, honest and with the game of football as his/her sole purpose to clean up……. anyone come to mind?
I can think of two and they both formed a lasting legacy at our club and in football world wide.
Though i have come to notice that the English people are not that friendly&are mostly arrogant but as one of the top footballing nations,they should never be denied an opportunity to host a tournament,especially the 100th anniversary one they are planning to host with Ireland in 2030.